Lakers Predicted to Trade Russell Westbrook to Eastern Conference Foe

The Los Angeles Lakers have been predicted to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to an Eastern Conference foe.

On December 13, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News tweeted out Oddschecker.com’s odds for Westbrook’s next team and the New York Knicks were listed as heavy favorites to land the 2016-17 MVP.

https://t.co/Hq8iqLXad9 compiles sportsbook odds and it has the Knicks as heavy favorites to trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/yoFjjZ44o3 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 13, 2022

Westbrook, who is on an expiring contract, is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Lakers while shooting 40.3% from the field, 28.4% from beyond the arc and 69.8% from the free-throw line. The nine-time All-Star is putting up 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game since coming off the bench while shooting 41.7% overall and 31.1% from 3-point land.

Proposed Trade Lands Lakers 3 Players for Westbrook

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Westbrook to the Knicks for Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose. Los Angeles has had internal discussions about trading for all three players, league sources told Heavy.com.

According to a December 13 report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers offered guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn to the Knicks for Fournier earlier in the season. New York and Los Angeles have discussed trade concepts involving Fournier, Reddish and Rose.

“Before Reddish’s recent benching in New York, the Knicks originally engaged the Lakers to see if they’d have interest in swapping Evan Fournier for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Beverley and Nunn will both become unrestricted free agents after this season.”

Fournier, Rose and Reddish aren’t in the Knicks’ rotation. New York is open to moving all three players.

Concerns Persist Internally That Westbrook Doesn’t Complement LeBron James

According to a December 14 report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers still have internal concerns that Westbrook doesn’t complement LeBron James. NBA sources have listed the Miami Heat as a potential destination for Westbrook as a post-trade buyout candidate.

“But concerns persist internally that Westbrook doesn’t complement LeBron James and that the mix of stars may not work in the postseason when rotations shorten,” Pincus wrote. “The Lakers also have guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (all three expiring contracts) as trade pieces for a smaller deal—or with Westbrook in a potential blockbuster. The answer will depend on what other teams offer. The Lakers will give more if the return provides the team with a credible chance to flourish in the playoffs. Potential trade partners wouldn’t necessarily desire Westbrook, Beverley or Nunn for what they bring to the court. Rather, they would be the necessary salaries needed to take on in order to nab the Lakers’ distant firsts (2027 and 2029), which have value in part because they’re long after James and Davis are projected to be with the franchise.”

The Lakers, who are 11-16, are expected to make a trade in December or January. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported in November there is a belief shared by leaders in the Lakers’ locker room that the team is only a couple of players away from turning the group into a legitimate contender.

“There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers’ locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender,” McMenamin reported. “But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades.”