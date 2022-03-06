Wife of Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Rips Reporter on Twitter

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, took to social media to call out notorious Los Angeles Lakers troll Skip Bayless over comments critical of her husband.

Nina Westbrook posted the comments first to Instagram story and then to Twitter.

“I just found out that @skipbayless blocked me on Twitter… as though I’m the one constantly harassing him and calling him out of his name,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Mr. Bayless. I’m a real person. If you’re able to use your platform to degrade my husband and constantly call him out of his name then at least be adult enough to deal with the consequences of your actions. Don’t try to erase me from your reality to make yourself feel better about your choice.

“I’m still here. There’s no need to block me. Just be respectful, and I have no reason to respond or remind you of your reckless choices. Just do better.”

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, called out Skip Bayless today for trashing Westbrook while blocking her on Twitter. She does have a point 🤔 pic.twitter.com/esQYUMjvxF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2022

Nina Westbrook later found out that Bayless had not blocked her and directly let him hear her gripe directly.

“I’m tired you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize.”

I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

Bayless responded but did not sound like he was going to back off of Westbrook at all.

“Dear Mrs. Westbrook: Thank you for clarifying that I didn’t block you. I’ve never blocked anybody and never will,” he wrote. “I welcome your criticism and appreciate your defending your husband. But I will continue to tell the truth as I see it.”

Dear Mrs. Westbrook: Thank you for clarifying that I didn't block you. I've never blocked anybody and never will. I welcome your criticism and appreciate your defending your husband. But I will continue to tell the truth as I see it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 6, 2022

Tension Growing Between Westbrook, Lakers

The Lakers are at risk of missing the postseason and the tension between the team and Westbrook is beginning to grow to an unsustainable level. There’s been talk about sending the former MVP to the bench and it’s been an ugly situation behind the scenes per Marc Stein.

There has been no shortage of defiance behind the scenes, I’m told, when coaches and teammates have tried to broach changes in role or approach with the former MVP. For all the obvious complexities involved in trying to move Westbrook when he’s owed a whopping $47 million next season at age 34, one league source described the idea of bringing him back next season as “impossible” based on current tension levels. The question then becomes: If the Lakers can’t construct a palatable trade, do they try to just buy Westbrook out? Or waive and stretch him?

Westbrook is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. While the numbers aren’t terrible, he’s failed to find his lane with the Lakers since the blockbuster offseason trade. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has benched him late in games on a few occasions and it sounds like more changes could be on the way.

If there’s one thing Westbrook can’t be questioned for it’s the amount of effort he plays with every night. The man is a relentless competitor and his mindset is to leave it all on the court — for better or worse.

“My expectations are still the same, I’m not a quitter — it’s not in my genes,” Westbrook said this week. “I don’t quit, regardless of what the hell is going on. I’m a fighter until the end and if it don’t work, that’s cool, I can live with the results. But I’m never gonna give up or give in because of a little struggle that’s happening this time of the year.”

The Lakers moved to 28-35 with a victory against the Warriors on Saturday night and need to string a few wins together to move up in the standings.