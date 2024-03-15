Dennis Schroder Fires Back at “Immature” D’Angelo Russell

Dennis Schroder fired back at comments made by D’Angelo Russell, calling him immature to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

Schroder’s full comment, which was tweeted by Lewis, was “I don’t understand it. But at the end of the day, it just shows off immaturity. You’re not really mature if you’re just keeping somebody’s name in his mouth and just running it. I don’t understand.”

The comment came in response to Russell blaming Schroder’s presence for his issues with head coach Darvin Ham during the playoffs last season, when they both played for the Lakers.

In an ESPN feature story from March 13, Russell said “His [Schroder’s] relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn’t have a relationship with Darvin.”

He continued by saying how the strained relationship contributed to the Laker’s struggles Western Conference Finals last season, saying “When I was struggling, I would’ve been able to come to the coach and say, ‘Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.’ Instead, there was no dialogue. … I just accepted it. And we got swept and I’m here and he’s not. And I like our chances.”

Their Time as Teammates

Russell and Schroder became teammates last season after Russell was acquired in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz. The trade sent Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and picks to the Timberwolves, and Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers.

In the playoffs, Russell’s poor shooting, including a stretch where he went 8-for-27 over a three-game period, led to him getting benched. Instead, Ham opted to go with Schroder, who he had spent five seasons with when he was the assistant coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 to 2018.

Schroder ultimately signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this season. With Schroder out of the picture, Russell opted to return to Los Angeles, signing a two-year, $37 million deal.

Their Recent Play

After being benched earlier this season, Russell has been playing his best ball of the season lately.

Since the start of January, Russell is averaging 20.7 points per game. From the start of the season through December he averaged 14.8 points. His shooting from three has vastly improved as well, both in volume and efficiency. Over the first three months of the season, Russell was shooting 38.8% from three on 5.2 attempts per game. Since January 1, he is shooting 44.5% on 8.2 attempts per game.

Schroder is averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game this year. He is shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.2% from three. Similar to Russell, Schroder has been shooting extremely efficiently from three lately.

Since the start of February, Schroder has shot 44.6% from three on 4.8 attempts per game. Among players that have taken at least 4 threes per game in that period, Schroder ranks eighth in 3-point percentage.

While fans would love to see the ex-teammates meet in the playoffs, it is extremely unlikely. The Nets currently sit at 26-40, 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 36-31, ninth place in the Western Conference.