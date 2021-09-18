Shaquille O’Neal Takes Harsh Shot at the Nets

Recency bias has caused the conversation of who the most dominant basketball player of all time to be headlined by names such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, one name that often gets left by the wayside is that of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won three championships with the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. Bryant and O’Neal were known as one of the most dominant duos ever as they are the last team to win three straight titles coming in 2000, 2001, and 2002.

Shaq Calls 2002 Finals vs. Nets Boring

Kobe and Shaq’s last title together in 2002 was perhaps their easiest as they beat the then-New Jersey Nets in four games for a clean sweep. Shaq says that the series was such a breeze that at times it got ‘boring.’

“It was boring,” said O’Neal of facing the Nets in the 2002 Finals per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I actually got mad when we were playing in Jersey. You think [then-Nets center] Todd MacCulloch is going to stop me at the crib in Jersey in front of my grandma and grandpa? S***! No. Stop it.”

Shaq Doesn’t Think Age Will Affect Lakers

During the 20th anniversary of the 2002 NBA Finals, the Nets and Lakers are scheduled for another collision course for the NBA title this June. This time around most are expecting the series to be a lot more competitive, as both teams have rosters that are loaded with superstar talent.

If there is one knock on the Lakers and Nets rosters it is that many of their rotation players are in their mid to late 30’s. But Shaq says that the experience that comes with having veterans on your roster may be what ultimately propels either team to the championship.

“A lot of people always talk about age but show me a young team that dominates. Listen, young teams always make noise, but when they get to the playoffs what do you always say? ‘Oh, they don’t have enough experience,’” Shaq said during a September 16 appearance on ESPN First Take.

“The great Carmelo Anthony was right. It’s championship or bust for the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers have the most experience when it comes to age. I’m not worried about all that young talk.”

Kendrick Perkins Believes Veterans Will Be Lakers Strength

NBA champion Kendrick Perkins also agrees that age will not be a factor for this year’s Lakers squad because the talent speaks for itself.

“When you look at Dwight Howard who is STILL the best backup center in the game today. Still to this day, Dwight Howard can get you 8 points and 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 16 minutes, okay?” Perkins said to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“We look at Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is still in his prime. He might have only two years left but he’s STILL in his prime. The real old heads on that team are ‘Melo but ‘Melo has shown us even last year that ‘Melo was a guy that could’ve been in the running for winning Sixth Man of the Year.”

As the Nets and Lakers get prepared for a season that they hope will end with them holding up the Larry O’Brien trophy, it will be interesting to see if either team will be able to deliver a title.

