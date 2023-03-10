Jaw-Dropping Claim Dropped on Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘We Have the Same Drug Guy’

The Los Angeles Lakers are the latest team to benefit from the greatness of LeBron James, with the veteran superstar still performing at an All-NBA level despite being 38 years old.

However, according to UFC legend Chael Sonnen, who was speaking on a recent episode of The Flagrant 2 podcast, LeBron has been using performance-enhancing drugs to sustain his otherworldly performances, with Sonnen also claiming that they share ‘the same drug guy.

Chael Sonnen claims Lebron James takes PEDs. “We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he takes”. ( via Flagrant 2 podcast) pic.twitter.com/EDnCHatxhX — Jo (@MavsStan41) March 8, 2023

“If the world understood what LeBron did. Like other basketball players will hear what LeBron does go, ‘yeah, but that doesn’t matter,’…If you knew what these performance enhancers did, then you would know why it does matter…we have the same drug guy, and I know exactly what he’s doing…EPO matters; it’s the reason why LeBron takes it. EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance all game long; you can shoot in the fourth quarter just the way you shot in the first. It’s the king of performance enhancers. EPO is king,” Chael Sonnen said.

It’s worth noting, however, that the NBA is well-known for its stringent testing for performance-enhancing drugs, and to this point, LeBron has never been caught using any banned substance.

NBA GM Sounds Off on LeBron James

While Sonnen’s comments will certainly get fans talking, there is no proof to his claims. Yet, there is another criticism that has plenty of evidence, and that is that LeBron often pressures teams to make short-sighted decisions with their roster construction.

According to a Western Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, that is LeBron’s biggest flaw, as it can lead teams to make mistakes that could ultimately cost them years of their future without LeBron taking any of the blame.

“You’ll never be able to trade Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving” LeGM:pic.twitter.com/zfuqN5orMG — Doug (@OutsideKingg) July 3, 2022

“What LeBron does not want to acknowledge is that one reason the Lakers had to make the moves they made is because he pushed them to get Russell Westbrook and then tried to get Russell Westbrook to be a role player once he was there in L.A,” The GM said,” They were set to make the smaller deal for Buddy (Hield, from the Kings) and they went and put themselves on this roller coaster instead. LeBron is a likable guy, he has always done things the right way but if there is a complaint about him, it is that he pushes his front offices to make certain moves and when they do, he pretends he had nothing to do with it. It has always created awkwardness because, really, we all know he is involved in pulling these strings but he is all too willing to let others take the fall if things do not work out. Russ was a mistake but he was pushing for them to make another mistake to fix the first mistake, you know?”

The Lakers have also experienced LeBron’s eagerness for trades, most notably when he pressured the front office into acquiring Russell Westbrook before then trying to pressure them into flipping the former MVP for Kyrie Irving this past summer.

The LeBron James And Anthony Davis Partnership ‘Is Over’

According to a March 8 episode of The Colin Cowherd podcast, the tandem of LeBron and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is all but over, as the duo has begun showing signs of a fractious relationship.

“I guess my takeaway is that the LeBron-AD thing is over, but LeBron’s really sensitive to it because he did move off [Dwyane] Wade,” Cowherd said, “I think it’s over. I think LeBron’s smart enough to see the temperature in the room on social media. He’s gonna be there for him [Davis] when he’s mic’d [up]. He’s like, ‘I love you man.’ He makes sure everybody knows, but I’m not going to just say AD’s reaction to the Kareem moment is nothing.”

Given Davis’ injury issues over the past few seasons, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers can move on from him while also getting a star-level talent back in return – otherwise, we may see Davis back in purple and gold next season, which given his recent performances, might not be a bad thing.