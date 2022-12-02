Skip Bayless Puts Lakers LeBron James on Blast

On November 30, Austin Reaves helped the Los Angeles Lakers overcome the Portland Trail Blazers with a 22-point outing that saw him convert 70% of his field goal attempts.

Following the contest, Reaves was conducting an interview on the sidelines when both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook took turns to ‘photobomb’ the interview as they celebrated with the sophomore guard.

LeBron, Russell, and B. Thomas #VideoBomb the star of the night Austin Reaves 😂 🎙 @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/qQ6kC6Ux1P — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

While most people saw the funny side of LeBron and Westbrook’s antics, it would appear their decision to joke with their teammate struck a chord with Fox Sports analyst, Skip Bayless, as the veteran reporter took to Twitter to air out his grievances.

Austin Reaves finally gets a postgame star-of-the-game interview – and LeBron photobombs it, then Westbrook did. Egomaniacs, both. They just can't stand it if the spotlight isn't on them, especially the "King." — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 1, 2022

“Austin Reaves finally gets a postgame star-of-the-game interview – and LeBron photobombs it, then Westbrook did. Egomaniacs, both. They just can’t stand it if the spotlight isn’t on them, especially the “King,” Bayless tweeted.

Bayless is well-known for his outspoken opinions, especially regarding the Lakers and LeBron, however, it would appear the analyst simply wanted to ensure Reaves got the recognition his high-level play deserved.

Westbrook Heaps Praise on Reaves

Speaking to the media during his post-game interview, Westbrook heaped praise onto Reaves, noting how he naturally understands how to play the game the right way, which is a rarity within the NBA.

Russell Westbrook addresses the media after hitting two buzzer beaters 🚨against the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/vZYxbfZPGg — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

“His ability to play the game the right way, it’s hard to come by in this league, I’ve been around a long time. And, he understands how to play, even at a young age, he knows how to play the game the right way, and when you do that, good things happen for you,” Westbrook said.

Reaves, 24, is currently in his second season with the Lakers and has participated in 20 games for them this season, starting eight of those contests. So far this season, the sophomore shooting guard is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 66.7% from two-point range.

LeBron James Hints at Role Change

Following the Lakers’ victory over Portland, LeBron used his post-game press conference to discuss a potential role change within the team’s offense, so that Anthony Davis can continue leading the charge.

"I don't have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective." – LeBron James shares his thought on his game evolving throughout the years and Russell Westbrook's infectious energy. pic.twitter.com/xaaHqziIEC — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

“We won a championship together. I think this is what, year four for us? I think, Maybe? I don’t need to have a talk with AD about if I come back you need to defer. No. AD be AD, and we’ll figure it out around him. I’ll figure it out, I’m ok with that, and I can do that. But, we’re gonna keep the ball in AD’s hands, and when he’s rebounding like he did tonight, he’s blocking shots, super engaged. It’s our job as a lot of the ball handlers, mine, Dias, Austin, Russ, to get him the ball, and we did that tonight,” LeBron said.

Against the Trail Blazers, Davis was spectacular once again, dropping 27 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, blocking three shots, dishing out two assists, and garnering a steal in 29 minutes of gameplay. So, while Reaves certainly deserved the media attention for his impressive performances, it’s clear the Lakers’ best chance of success rest firmly on the shoulders of Davis and with LeBron sticking to his word and assuming more of a supporting role moving forward.