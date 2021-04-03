LeBron James & NBA Star Go Viral in New Space Jam 2 Trailer [WATCH]

The highly anticipated new Space Jam 2 trailer finally dropped, and it looks like LeBron James is going to make the Los Angeles Lakers fans proud. Technically, Space Jam: A New Legacy is not a sequel but a new movie in a similar vein as the original.

James is prominently featured in the teaser as he will play the role Michael Jordan did in the first edition of the film. The latest Space Jam will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

We are expecting James to be joined by several NBA players in the movie, and the trailer revealed that Blazers star Damian Lillard appears to have a prominent role. At the end of the trailer, an animated version of what is assuredly Lillard appears complete with a clock (aka “Dame Time”) wearing a Goon Squad jersey.

We also see an appearance from actor Don Cheadle who will be in the latest edition of Space Jam. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, James revealed he was first approached about doing a new Space Jam movie about 15 years ago.

“It’s just like you said, it’s all about timing,” James explained. “When it was brought to us 15 years ago, at that point in time, I didn’t think I was ready to do anything of that magnitude. I wanted to continue to focus on my game, dedicate myself to the offseason, and give to the game as much as I could. I felt like I owed it to myself, to the game. When it was brought back, the timing was right for us, and we were able to dive into it. And now we’re months away from the world actually seeing what we were able to create.”

Here is a look at the new Space Jam trailer.

Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7KOEPJP06i — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 3, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy Is Not a Sequel to the Original Movie

James was quick to clarify that the latest Space Jam is a standalone movie, not a sequel to the original. When A New Legacy is released, it will be close to 25 years since Space Jam with Jordan debuted in 1996. James noted he has not talked to Jordan about his decision to do the new film.

“No, I haven’t had a conversation with Mike about Space Jam, but I hope to if he gets an opportunity to see the movie,” James explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I did my best to continue it. I think one thing that we will show the viewers is that it’s not a sequel. It’s its own movie and twist. But to be able to just be in the Space Jam world, it’s something that Mike created and is his. I respect that, and I held that with lot of responsibility.”

Anthony Davis & Kyle Kuzma Are Among the Lakers Who Will Also Appear in Space Jam

James will be joined in the film by Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, per Newsweek. Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are among the other NBA players that will reportedly appear in Space Jam.

“Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported in 2019. “Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film.”