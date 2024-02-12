Spencer Dinwiddie Explains Why He Picked Lakers Over Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers‘ new acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie used an interesting analogy to explain his decision to sign with his hometown team over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

“Let’s say you’re a kid and you get your ass whupped by the bully,” Dinwiddie told reporters following the Lakers’ February 12 practice. “Dallas would have been like your mama, like, ‘It’s okay, baby. Don’t worry about it.’ Lakers are like your dad: ‘Nah, you better go out there and fight ’til you win.’ You feel me? I just felt like that was what I needed at the time.”

Spencer Dinwiddie explains why he picked the Lakers over the Mavs: “Let’s say you’re a kid and you get your ass whupped by the bully. Dallas would have been like your mama, like, ‘It’s OK, baby.’ … Lakers are like your dad: ‘Nah, you better go out there and fight ‘til you win.’” pic.twitter.com/Nxd7Vw9UmV — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 12, 2024

After spending his first 10 seasons with five different teams, Dinwiddie finally fulfills his childhood dream to come home and play for the Lakers.

Dinwiddie starred at William Howard Taft High School in the Woodland Hills district, just 24 miles away from the Crypto.com arena. He was the John R. Wooden California High School Player of the Year in 2011 and won the city championship during his senior year.

Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka sealed the deal after rolling out the red carpet for Dinwiddie when he pulled up to watch the Lakers’ 139-122 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on February 9.

And it did not stop there.

The Lakers presented Dinwiddie’s son a special Lakers jersey which made the veteran guard really feel at home.

“It really hit home not so much when I saw the jersey in the locker but when [my son] put it on and he was like running down the corridor and I was behind him looking at Dinwiddie [with the jersey number] 26,” Dinwiddie said. “And I was like, ‘Oh man, it’s real!’ You feel me? And for your son to be the reason why you feel this is real was really a special moment.”

Spencer Dinwiddie Reunited with Former Teammates

Dinwiddie is reunited with his former Nets teammates D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince and ex-Mavericks teammate Christian Wood, who wanted his recruiting efforts to land Dinwiddie known.

But Dinwiddie joked around that credit should be given to the Lakers superstar LeBron James the credit.

“How the hell are we going to give C-Wood the credit? … I’m giving the credit to Bron,” he said in jest.

Dinwiddie gives the Lakers a much-needed backcourt depth after Gabe Vincent, their top free agent pickup, has only played five games due to a knee injury.

Lakers Top Stars Approved Spencer Dinwiddie’s Signing

The Lakers’ top stars are on board with the front office’s decision to bring in Dinwiddie for the remainder of the season.

“Playmaking, another ball handler, another shot-maker. Another guy, another veteran,” James told reporters when asked what Dinwiddie could add to their team. “Anytime you can add a veteran with that ability, it helps. So we’ll see what happens.”

Dinwiddie has averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 28 games in the playoffs

“Obviously, we’ve seen what he did with Brooklyn, what he did with Dallas making big plays for them,” Anthony Davis added. “He’s a well-established player.”

The best part of the deal is the Lakers got Dinwiddie without giving up any draft capital, keeping their powder dry for a star hunt this summer. They will have access to three first-round picks, which they believe will be enough to be in the conversation whenever a star becomes available.