Steph Curry Reflects on Rivalry with LeBron James After Lakers 2OT Win

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James just turned 39. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is turning 36.

The ageless superstars continue to defy Father Time delivering the most riveting duel yet in their storied careers with James canning the game-winning free throws to answer Curry’s go-ahead 3-pointer.

Curry was gracious in defeat and he reflected on their sustained brilliance over these years.

“Every year we get to do this, the back-and-forth battles, all the finals runs, to the playoffs last year, after the horn sounded tonight there was a little laugh of we can’t like imagine a scenario where a game like tonight happens, his year, what, 21, and my year 15,” Curry told reporters after the loss. “All the other guys in the league who have been doing it 15-plus years, KD [Kevin Durant], CP [Chris Paul], it’s insane.

You look forward to the battles, but you also appreciate the mutual respect of what it takes to keep doing what you’re doing at this level because only a few people know how hard it is. I’m happy to be in that group.”

Curry made 9 of 21 3-pointers, none bigger than his last with six seconds left in the second overtime which gave the Warriors a 144-143 lead. But James had the last say.

Steph Curry Keeps LeBron James ‘Young’

James said playing against Curry keeps him young after his Lakers outlasted the Warriors 145-144 in double overtime on January 27 at Chase Center.

“It is something that you will truly take all in when you’re done playing and be able to watch it with your grandkids and say ‘I played against one of the best players to ever play this game,'” James told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters after delivering a monster triple-double (36 points, career-high 20 rebounds, 12 assists) against Curry’s 46-point, seven-assist performance in an instant classic.

“Steph, after the game, came to me and said, ‘How does it keep getting better? How do we keep getting better?’ I think it’s just a true testament to us putting the work in the game and being true to the game and the game just continues to get back to us.”

So what’s the secret behind their sustained brilliance?

“Appreciating and understanding the ones that came before us. And then never take the game for granted knowing that at any moment it can be taken away from you,” James said. “So, every time we step on the floor, every time we have film sessions, every time we’re around our teammates, we try to pour energy into them. And the game allows us to give back on the whole when we get on the floor. So myself and Steph, I don’t want to talk for him or speak for him but I think we’re just true to the game.”

Lakers Have Change of Heart on D’Angelo Russell

D’angelo Russell sustained his fiery form in the Lakers’ double-overtime win against the Warriors. Russell delivered 28 points, including a clutch 3-pointer in the second overtime, and five assists.

His strong play since his return to the starting lineup has made the Lakers take a pause on their pursuit of former All-Star Dejounte Murray.

“The Lakers were initially said to be willing to package Russell with a first-round pick in 2029 and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Murray — with Austin Reaves completely off limits. That pursuit appears to have been dialed back some with Russell playing so well,” Stein wrote in his January 28 substack newsletter.

The Lakers are 5-8 since Darvin Ham re-inserted Russell into the starting lineup. He is averaging 27.5 points and 6.4 assists per game during this span. His shooting efficiency has dramatically gone up to 52.3% percent from the field and 54.2% from the 3-point line.

