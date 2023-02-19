Stephen A. Smith Makes Wildly Bold Lakers Guarantee After D’Angelo Russell Trade

A lot has been said about the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship chances this season, with most people writing them off.

However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that the Lakers could shock the world and mount a challenge for the Larry O’Brien trophy following their flurry of moves at the February 9 trade deadline.

.@stephenasmith says there's a possibility the Lakers could be title contenders 👀 pic.twitter.com/q7lAw6nygh — First Take (@FirstTake) February 16, 2023

“I like D’Angelo Russell on the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 17 points, 45% shooting. I like Malik Beasley on the Los Angeles Lakers. I like this kid Vanderbilt on the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve improved their shooting. They’ve been able to spread the floor. They’ve improved their defensive prowess. If these guys are healthy, the way the West has looked, I can’t summarily dismiss the possibility that the Los Angeles Lakers could make some noise and, dare I say, potentially advance to a conference finalsThe Lakers, healthy, are going to the semifinals — automatic; they will win the first round, they’re going to the semifinals, and I’ll give them a 30% chance (to make conference finals),” Smith said on a February 16 episode of First Take.

The Lakers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference and are 3.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks, who occupy the sixth seed – the final spot where playoff basketball is guaranteed without the need for participating in the play-in tournament.

Lonnie Walker Enjoyed Playing With Russell Westbrook

During a recent appearance on Buckets, Lakers guard, Lonnie Walker, discussed what it was like to share a locker room with superstar guard Russell Westbrook, noting how he believes Westbrook is ‘a great guy.’

Play

Lonnie Walker on LeBron’s Scoring Record and Why Russell Westbrook is a Great Teammate Lakers guard Lonnie Walker joins Outta Pocket to discuss why he believes LeBron James is the GOAT, why Russell Westbrook is one of the best teammates he's had, and why the Pat Bev technical was so iconic. Join Josiah Johnson, LaJethro Jenkins, and Zach Schwartz as they welcome Lonnie Walker to the studio to breakdown… 2023-02-14T18:00:06Z

“He keeps things professional,” Walker reflected. “I’ve never seen him look deterred or upset…And he’s probably one of the best teammates I’ve been around…And that’s something that I didn’t expect because of how much the media has influenced and, you know, kind of showed what he was. Every single day, he’s asking how everyone is, whether it’s after games, he sees my family, he’s talking to my family, inviting them to get some clothes or whatnot. He’s just a great guy. One thing I learned is just his intensity. There’s nothing like it. He’s on it. And it’s not something that he switches on and off,” Walker said.

Since joining the Lakers last summer, Walker is averaging 13.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from the perimeter.

LeBron James ‘Not Happy’ With Anthony Davis

According to Colin Cowherd, sources have informed him that LeBron James has been frustrated with Anthony Davis this season, most notably due to the high minutes he’s (LeBron) been playing throughout the season.

"LeBron has always tried to get along with everybody… Michael Jordan would have just called out Westbrook or Anthony Davis." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/3VeAkjMr3x — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 15, 2023

“LeBron wanted to go down about 34 minutes a night. Once again, in Year 20, he’s playing 40 minutes tonight in big games. So, I think this just signals [that] LeBron’s not happy with AD. He’s doing the end-around a little bit. He’s not happy with Darvin Ham not holding him accountable. They’re playing LeBron too many minutes, but if you watched the Lakers pre-trade, they had to play him. It’s the only way they can compete against good teams is LeBron plays 40 minutes because you don’t know what you’re getting with AD. So messaging is real, it’s obvious, and I’m not opposed to it,” Cowherd said.

Hopefully, now that the Lakers have vastly improved their depth, they will be able to give LeBron some additional minutes off the court as they look to keep their superstar fresh for when the post-season rolls around.