Warriors’ Stephen Curry Explains Viral Exchange With Lakers’ LeBron James

During Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, there was a viral exchange between Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

While Curry walked to the bench to sit, James followed him. Many people were wondering why the Lakers star did that, so a Warriors reporter asked Curry to explain the viral moment after Game 1.

“He was just joking around about having to guard me all the way until I got to the bench,” Curry said.

Steph talked about LeBron following him to the bench 😅 pic.twitter.com/m0cs7MQwY5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2023

Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, as he’s first all-time in 3-point field goals. The four-time champion had a terrific Game 1 against the Lakers, finishing with 27 points and six rebounds while shooting 10-of-24 from the field and 6-of-13 from beyond the arc in 37 minutes.

Despite Curry’s great game, though, James and the Lakers won by a final score of 117-112 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. LeBron put up 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 40 minutes.

Stephen Curry: It Takes Time to Get Used to Playing Against Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis led the Lakers to victory in Game 1. The Chicago native had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 11-of-19 from the floor. Davis was excellent on defense and Curry told reporters that it takes time to get used to playing against the big man.

“For sure. It’s also because of how they’re playing us,” Curry said. “They know they want to take away our threes, even though we got 50 of ’em up. They wanna try to put pressure on the perimeter, funnel everything into the paint and allow him to disrupt a lot and close the space pretty quick. It’s kind of deceiving. You feel like you have a good look to get it over the top and he gets a fingertip on it. So you gotta respect it. Like that’s how he makes an impact on that end of the floor. And you can’t be stubborn thinking you can just keep going in there. You still got to be able to drive and put pressure on the rim, but you can do it in a creative way. So yes, you got to feel it because it’s impactful.”

James and Davis combined for 52 points and 34 rebounds in Game 1. The Lakers will look to go up 2-0 in the series in Game 2, which is on May 4.

LeBron James Believes the Lakers Will Retire Anthony Davis’ Jersey One Day

James believes the Lakers will retire Davis’ No. 3 jersey one day. “The King” thinks “The Brow” is one of the greatest players of all time.

“The Lakers franchise over the years, over the course of their existence, has always had dominant big men. Dominant guys that have been a force at the rim,” James said. “And that’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. And AD will be up there when he’s done playing. And the No. 3 will be up in the rafters. And he continues to show why he’s one of the best players that we have in this league. And for us, it’s a treat for us to be able to have such a dynamic player that can not only go out and get you 30 and 20, but also command the paint defensively, can switch out to guards and also give you five assists as well.”

James and Davis are looking to win their second title together. The Lakers won the 2020 championship in Davis’ first season with the team.