Lakers to Sign Former Suns Wing: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to build their summer league roster with the latest addition being former Phoenix Suns forward Paris Bass, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The majority of summer league players face an uphill battle to make the final roster, but the Lakers do have a number of open spots to cheaply fill heading into next season.

“Forward Paris Bass, who spent time with both the Phoenix Suns and the South Bay Lakers last season, will play for the Los Angeles Lakers summer league team in Las Vegas, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told ESPN,” McMenamin tweeted on June 26, 2022.

Bass shined during his G League opportunity last season with the South Bay Lakers averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 33.9% from long range during his 14 appearances. The wing also played two games for the Suns last season posting three points and two rebounds per contest in limited action.

Shareef O’Neal & Scotty Pippen Jr. Headline the Lakers’ Undrafted Signings

Bass joins a growing list of intriguing players on the Lakers summer league team. Los Angeles has also added the sons of two Hall of Famers (Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen) with the signings of Shareef O’Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. The Lakers drafted Michigan State guard Max Christie after acquiring the No. 35 pick via a draft-day deal with the Magic. During a May interview with Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, Pippen reflected on being a basketball player when your father is an NBA legend.

“I’ve always had the name,” Pippen explained. “It always was a pressure to perform, even being a little kid growing up in Chicago. Like, we would go play kids and everyone would go at me. Parents would say, ‘Oh, that Scottie Pippen’s son. Go at him.’ But you know, I’m just used to it. I’m my own person. At the end of the day, I go out there and I compete. You know, my dad’s not out there with me. So I think that at the end of the day, it’s my own legacy, it’s my own name.

“I think the name, it’s a blessing and a curse. You know, people would doubt me because of it, and they expect me to be something and they put certain pressure on me. They think of my dad when they look at me, so I think it is what it is. I’m used to it, but I’m my own person. I’m creating my own legacy here and that’s what I came here to do.”

Pelinka: ‘I Think Darvin Is Going to Prioritize Guys That Play Hard’

Los Angeles is not only looking to build a roster that is able to return the Lakers to the postseason but is also transitioning to what new head coach Darvin Ham targets in players. After the draft, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka outlined what the team will be looking for heading into free agency.

“I think guys that’ll really get after it defensively, and I think Darvin is going to prioritize guys that play hard and compete on every play and compete in the gaps,” Pelinka said during a June 24 press conference. “These are the type of players that we’re going to identify in free agency as well, and I do think, of course, having shooting around our three stars is going to be really important to create space.”