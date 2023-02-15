Tiger Woods Issues Statement on Lakers LeBron James

On February 7, the Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James created history by becoming the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer, breaking a record previously held by legendary big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

When speaking to the media on February 15, legendary golfer Tiger Woods shared his opinion on LeBron’s recent achievement, noting how the world has never seen a basketball player as complete as LeBron is.

Play

Tiger Woods praises LeBron James for durability, consistency, longevity | Golf Today | Golf Channel Tiger Woods lauds LeBron James after he broke the NBA's all-time scoring record for his durability, consistency, and longevity. #GolfChannel #GolfToday #TigerWoods » Subscribe to Golf Channel: youtube.com/golfchannel?sub_confirmation=1 » For the latest news around Golf: golfchannel.com Co-founded by Arnold Palmer and Joe Gibbs on January 17, 1995, Golf Channel in 2011 became part of the… 2023-02-14T22:22:21Z

“What he accomplished is absolutely incredible of just the durability, the consistency and the longevity…That’s all I remember, the Showtime Lakers and watching Cap run down there with the goggles and hitting the skyhook. That record we never thought would be surpassed…But what LeBron’s doing, also the amount of minutes he’s playing – no one’s ever done it at that age, and what he’s done and be able to play five positions, that’s never been done before, especially at this level for this long,” Woods said.

LeBron, 38, has now scored 38,390 points in the NBA and shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to strive toward adding another championship to his stellar resume.

Lakers Could Replace Anthony Davis Next Season

Since the Lakers raised a championship banner in 2020, Anthony Davis has spent a significant amount of time on the team’s injury report, including earlier this season when an injury derailed an MVP-caliber start.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Lakers’ front office could look to replace the oft-injured superstar if the Lakers fail to make significant progress in the playoffs this year.

This monster version of Anthony Davis is in there somewhere. I’ve seen it with my own two eyes this season playing the best basketball of his career.

🏀 3 will be back pic.twitter.com/otr8C4UmAc — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Prime_LeBron23) February 14, 2023

“If the Lakers not only secure a playoff ticket but make some noise in the postseason, maybe that convinces the front office to cover the free-agency costs of D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura (restricted). If they are competitive but lack star power, maybe that’s the motivation for another run at Kyrie Irving. If nothing goes according to plan and they flat-line over the coming months, perhaps they could poke around for a more reliable LeBron sidekick than Davis has been,” Buckley wrote.

Davis has participated in 110 games since the start of the 2020-21 season, and has not surpassed 40 games in a season since helping Los Angeles win a championship, so, the front office would have plenty of reason to look elsewhere if this year ends in another failure.

Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed With New Additions

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ February 11 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the star big man noted how his team now has similar size to the roster that won a championship in 2020.

"I just wanted to go out and contribute in a different way." @AntDavis23 on his defensive mindset tonight against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/qgiqlPrkuR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 12, 2023

“Adding those guys, adding Malik who is like 6’4″ or 6’5″, Austin, all of these guys, we have a bigger group now. It helps with our defense and things of that nature. But as far as the frontcourt, yeah, I mean, Vando, Wenyen, even Rui at times, Bron’s coming back, so playing big has definitely looked good for us. Having two bigs on the floor and it seems to work. Obviously, coaches will continue to test it out and see what works, but it looked good tonight,” Davis said.

Unfortunately for Lakers fans, they will likely need to wait until after the All-Star break to see their new-look rotation at full strength and operating as a unit, but given the talent within the squad now, that wait should be more than worth it.