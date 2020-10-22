Tiger Woods Delivers Strong Message on Lakers Star LeBron James

Tiger Woods has been firmly in the spotlight for more than two decades, making him one of the few people on planet Earth that can comprehend what life has been like for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

But the 15-time major winner is still in awe when it comes to James, mostly because of his incredible longevity, still producing at an MVP-level 17 years in.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s been able to not only achieve but sustain,” Woods said in an interview with the GOLFTV. “He’s been able to develop his game and is so well rounded. He’s played on different teams and won championships at every stop he’s been at. And the fact that he’s been doing it for so long in a sport that is so brutal. He never misses games, he’s never hurt and has taken care of his body through all this.

“As big and as fast as he is, and the amount of wear and tear he’s endured, it’s pretty remarkable he’s been able to maintain this level for this length of time. He’s truly a freak of nature in that regard.”

Tiger Woods Predicts More Success for Lakers, LeBron

And Woods, a fan of LA sports, expects even more success from James and his new running-mate Anthony Davis in the years to come.

“There’s no reason why now with Anthony Davis next to him that he can’t continue it for a couple more years,” Woods said. “That’s scary to think about that it could be near 20 years playing at such a high level.”

The Lakers are the title favorites for next season, per Odds Shark, coming in at +400. The Clippers are next at +450 before a big drop off, with the Bucks next up at +800. Of course, much of that could change with a busy offseason ahead.

Tiger Woods on GOAT Debate: Jordan and LeBron Are Different

Woods was pressed on the greatest of all-time debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but couldn’t decide, calling them both great in their own right. A diplomatic answer from an athlete that has been caught up in the same debate in his sport.

“It’s different. MJ is a more prolific scorer than LeBron. But LeBron is more of a facilitator, but also can still score. He does it in different ways. He’s a perfect hybrid between Magic [Johnson] and MJ. He brings the ball up like Magic did, he’s able to post up, he’s able to score and rebound. But he’s not asked to [carry] the workload and scoring like MJ did. Still, it’s just remarkable what he’s been able to do.”

James has been fairly adamant that he’s in a class of his own since winning the title, but won’t be making any public comments on the much-talked-about debate.

“The debates can happen. Y’all can talk about it. I’ll talk about it with my guys when we at home, our friends and all that stuff. But I’m not going to give it to y’all,” James said after winning his fourth NBA title earlier this month. “I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to fall for it. You guys know how much I love Michael Jordan. I wear the number 23 because of Michael Jordan. When I first got my first pair of Jordans, you couldn’t tell me nothing. So, y’all can do the debates. Y’all can figure that out.”

