Lakers Urged to Trade for $120 Million Former All-Star

All signs point to the Los Angeles Lakers being out of the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, but there are other options for general manager Rob Pelinka to improve the roster. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey labeled Hornets forward Gordon Hayward as the top trade target for the Lakers to pursue.

“Whatever the motivation, if it’s legitimate, the Lakers should pursue it,” Bailey wrote on June 28, 2022. “Hayward has had a terrible time staying on the floor over the last three years (averaging just 48.3 appearances per season), but his game would actually fit quite well with LeBron’s.

“Over the same stretch, he’s hit 39.6 percent of his three-point attempts. That alone should be a boost to James’ drive-and-kick game, but Hayward has some point forward in him too. That means he could run the offense from the wing when LeBron is off the floor or operate as a secondary creator attacking defenses that the superstar already has in rotation.”

The Hornets Have a ‘Real’ Interest in Westbrook: Report

A deal centered around Hayward and Russell Westbrook with complimentary pieces makes the most sense for both teams. Westbrook has officially opted in to the final season of his current contract which will give the point guard a $47 million salary for 2022-23. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Hornets have a “real” interest in adding Hayward.

“The rumor mill is buzzing with moves Charlotte could make this offseason,” O’Connor detailed in his final pre-draft mock. “The Russell Westbrook interest that Marc Stein reported months back is real. Though Westbrook makes little sense as a player next to Ball, he does have an expiring contract and the Hornets could be dropping the bag for restricted free agent Miles Bridges, plus LaMelo Ball’s extension is around the corner. It’s a good time to move some other long-term salary (e.g., Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier) for an expiring deal in Russ.”

If the Lakers are once again looking to trade Westbrook, the franchise is not giving off that vibe publicly. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers want to give Westbrook another season in Los Angeles and see how the point guard is able to adapt to new head coach Darvin Ham’s system.

“His future is in LA,” Charania said during a June 28 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “The Lakers want to see this work this upcoming season from everything I’ve been told. There’ve been different trade scenarios that have been thrown out, I guess speculated on. But with the new coach Darvin Ham, I really believe this front office group, this management group, the coaching staff, Russell Westbrook, they all want this to work.”

Hayward Is Owed $61 Million Over the Next 2 Seasons

The challenge with Hayward has not been his production but rather the forward’s ability to stay healthy. Hayward has not played in more than 50 games over the last two season. The former All-Star posted 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and one steal while shooting 39.1% from long range in his 49 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

Hayward was once one of the top players in the NBA earning an All-Star appearance with the Jazz for his 2016-17 campaign. Chances are slim that Hayward will return to being an All-star, but the wing gives the Lakers some additional shooting that the team is desperate to add this offseason.

Westbrook may have a bloated salary but the upside is that his deal ends after the 2022-23 season. If the Lakers trade for Hayward, the team must be willing to take on the more than $61 million the veteran is owed over the next two seasons as the remainder of his $120 million contract. Hayward will not be a free agent until 2024 and is slated to have a $30 million salary in 2022-23.