Insider Reveals Lakers’ Russ Westbrook Trade That ‘Makes the Most Sense’

The Los Angeles Lakers have many problems to address but there is a growing buzz that the team could trade Russell Westbrook by the deadline. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor believes it is time for the Lakers to move on from Westbrook but admitted the star guard has a limited market. O’Connor added that a deal swapping Westbrook for John Wall “makes the most sense” for the Lakers.

“Unless Russ shows signs of changing, the Lakers need to at least consider moving him,” O’Connor detailed on December 27. “Not that there’d be much interest. Few teams need a point guard, never mind a past-his-prime 33-year-old making $44 million with a player option for $47 million next season.

“Westbrook to Houston (again) for John Wall (again) makes the most sense. It would be a major risk to flip Westbrook, who despite his flaws is still a good and more durable player, for Wall, who has played only 40 games in the past three calendar years. But Wall is a Klutch client. Rich Paul, LeBron, and company would know more than anyone what Wall’s condition is and his willingness to do what it takes to win with the Lakers.”

Wall and Westbrook do have similar contracts that are both sizable and conclude after the 2022-23 season. The Rockets guard has a $44.3 million salary this season, nearly identical to Westbrook’s $44.2 million for this year, per Spotrac.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

‘Wall Is the Steadier Player’ When Compared to Westbrook, Says Analyst

Wall has not played this season as the Rockets look to find a suitable trade. The five-time All-Star averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 31.7% from long range in 40 starts last season.

Is Wall an upgrade from the Lakers’ current situation with Westbrook? While admittedly a risky deal, O’Connor believes Wall fits better next to LeBron James.

“Wall is a far better spot-up shooter than Westbrook,” O’Connor noted. “Going back to 2017-18, he’s made 39.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s, per NBA Advanced Stats. Westbrook has made only 32.1 percent. Wall has long had his own shot-selection issues as an inefficient midrange shooter, but before the Wizards first flipped him in a trade for Westbrook, he expressed a desire to take a backseat role to Bradley Beal, who had emerged as a 30-point-per-game scorer.

“…On paper, Wall is the steadier player. Westbrook brings higher highs and lower lows. A deal involving both of them is at least something Klutch and LeBron should consider pushing Rob Pelinka to do as one of the moves the Lakers will need to make to improve this roster.”

LeBron on Westbrook: ‘The Guy Leaves It on the Floor. Got No Problem With That’

The Lakers should explore every possibility to trade Russell Westbrook. Russ will never win a championship with this aloof defense. Not to mention his reckless shot selection. And it's been happening his whole career, even in big moments of playoff games. Russ will never change. https://t.co/fxQLhPwr1X — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 26, 2021

The Lakers have until February 10 to potentially trade Westbrook, but it remains to be seen if they can find a reasonable deal in return. James continues to express confidence in Westbrook despite the team’s struggles.

“I think he had an off shooting night,” James told reporters after the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Nets. “He missed so many shots around the rim that he’d been accustomed to making throughout his career and throughout the season. So, not worried about too much of that.

“I think his decision-making was spectacular tonight. [He] had 11 assists, you know, he had 12 rebounds, five of them offensive and we know we’re not one of the better offensive rebounding teams in this league. So, he gave us extra possessions. He just missed a lot of looks around the basket, which I know that he can’t stand as well. But as far as the effort piece, a guy plays hard and the guy leaves it on the floor. Got no problem with that. It’s a make or miss league.”