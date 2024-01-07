LeBron James Hangs With 4-Time NBA Champ Star Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are heating up for the Los Angeles Lakers as the deadline approaches on February 8, 2024. The Lakers have plenty to fix given their recent skid making the team potential buyers at the deadline.

LeBron James celebrated his 39th birthday with a star-studded list of guests, but one name could be intriguing for Lakers fans. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was among those in attendance at James’ birthday celebration in Los Angeles on January 2.

James’ birthday is on December 30, but the Lakers star waited until the new year to celebrate. Green is an interesting guest given ongoing discussion about the Lakers as a potential landing spot via trade.

“LeBron James enlisted his most famous friends like Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Anthony Davis to celebrate his birthday in Los Angeles on Monday … but there was one guy on the guest list who was a bit of a surprise — suspended Warriors star Draymond Green,” TMZ detailed on January 2.

“The King — whose special day was on Dec. 30 — hosted his buds at Hyde Sunset for his 39th trip around the sun … and there appeared to be a fun theme for the night, as A.D. and Draymond showed up in flashy outfits. Green — who hasn’t played since his Dec. 12 incident with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić — appeared to be in great spirits as he entered the venue alongside Davis, who was rocking an iconic ‘fro.”

Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Floated as Fit in Wild Trade Proposal With Warriors for Draymond Green

The chances of Los Angeles striking a deal for Green continue to be low given the star’s sizable contract. Green is just beginning a four-year, $100 million deal that runs through the 2026-27 season. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons recently floated a potential swap centered around Green and Austin Reaves.

“Because in the next couple weeks you could conceivably make a Draymond Green for Austin Reaves trade,” Simmons explained in a December 28, episode of his self-titled podcast. “The Lakers, let’s say they’re around .500. They talk themselves into that? Does does Golden State have to throw in maybe [Moses] Moody to make that work?

“Do they have to add other contracts? I just like the trade. I’m not saying it’s going to happen. I’m not reporting it, but I just like the [trade], in theory. I don’t think Golden State needs Draymond. I think they should trade him, and I think it’s time for them to trade him.”

Golden State Warriors Big Man Draymond Green Has Been Reinstated After Serving a 12-Game Suspension

Green is now reinstated by the NBA beginning on January 6 after serving a 12-game suspension for multiple on-court incidents. The latest scuffle involved Green striking Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic in the face on December 12.

Los Angeles has been mentioned as a possible trade partner given Green’s close relationship with James. Prior to the suspension, Green averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 15 appearances this season.

As for James, the NBA legend had a “Studio 84” theme with guests decked out in vintage clothes. James was born in 1984, so it was a fitting celebration as the King turned 39 years old.

“Living Life to the fullest!! The 39th was a STONE COLD MUTHA SHUT YO MOUTH GROOVE 🎥💃🏻🕺🏾🙏🏾👑!!! As my Queen would say LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE,” James said in a January 6 Instagram post sharing photos from the celebration.