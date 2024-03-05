Lakers’ Offseason Star Target Responds to Trade Rumors: ‘Who Knows?’

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been the hottest name linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in a planned star pursuit in the offseason.

Young responded to those trade rumors maintaining his commitment to the Hawks but left the door open for a potential trade this summer.

“They’ve never won a championship in Atlanta,” Young said in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Tuesday, March 5. “Like doing that, like me getting drafted [it] felt like it was a match made in heaven. This is something I want to do. Like I can defeat the odds here too.

So for me, my my whole vision was always to be here like my goal was to win championships. Bring people here with me and build this championship [culture] here, dynasty here. But who knows, like it’s your six now. And who knows? Like for me, I want that [championship].”

Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022. But since then, despite adding former All-Star and All-Defensive guard Dejounte Murray, they have never recaptured that form.

The Hawks tried to break up the Murray-Young combo at the trade deadline. But their new front office led by general manager Landry Fields did not find the package of 2 first-round picks they wanted back for Murray.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on January 23 that the Lakers have internal discussions about trading for Young or Donovan Mitchell this summer which is a major factor in why they stood pat at the trade deadline and saved their draft capital.

In the offseason, they will have three first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and mid-sized contracts led by D’Angelo Russell to pursue a star trade.

Trae Young Could Become Available

Four days after the February 8 trade deadline, NBA insider Marc Stein declared the “Trae Trade Watch” has commenced.

“I can tell you this much: They’ve certainly convinced various rival teams that a Dejounte In/Trae Out course is going to be legitimately considered,” Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter on February 12.

But he stressed the Hawks have not made a firm decision yet. However, between Murray and Young, the latter will give Atlanta the rich package that could kickstart a rebuild should they go that route.

“Perhaps the more significant reason why Trae Trade Talk has a more tangible feel than ever before: There appears to be a true market forming for Young for really the first time in his six seasons as a Hawk,” Stein added.

Kendrick Perkins Hints at Lakers Star Trade

Appearing in the Pat McAfee Show on February 15, former NBA champion turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said a star who is a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis is coming to Los Angeles.

“The Lakers need to stay in path and get through this season,” Perkins said. “Have a run because another superstar is on the way this summer. I can’t reveal who that is… they trust me not to add this information out who that player is going to be.

This superstar, actually is the perfect fit, not only for LeBron [James] like it’s a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.”

Young shares the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, with Davis and James.