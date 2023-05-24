Insider Dishes on Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor for Hawks Star Trae Young

The Los Angeles Lakers are no stranger to blockbuster NBA trade rumors with the latest rumblings linking the team to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes believes the Lakers are more likely to land Kyrie Irving over Young.

“I don’t know what to make out of it [Young and Irving attending Lakers-Nuggets Game 4],” Haynes detailed in a May 23, 2023 episode of the “This League Uncut” podcast. “I think there’s more to be made out of Kyrie being present than Trae Young right now.

“…I think there’s more smoke with Kyrie than Trae Young right now. As to what I’ve heard, there’s nothing brewing with Trae Young and the Hawks. There hasn’t been any meeting or anything like that to request a trade. There’s nothing like that has happened with Trae Young. Nothing. And we know Kyrie Irving is a free agent, so he’s going to have some interest from some teams. So, I think there’s more smoke with Kyrie. Would LeBron welcome Kyrie? Yes he would.”

Lakers Rumors: LA Has Discussed a Possible Trade for Hawks Star Trae Young

The Young rumors heated up after The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers discussed internally a possible trade for the Hawks guard. Yet, Los Angeles throwing around trade ideas does not mean Atlanta is willing to move on from the former All-Star.

“It’s unclear if LeBron’s comments are merely a power move to force the Lakers’ hand into building a better roster — something he has been hesitant to do in recent seasons,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote on May 23.

“For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, two All-Star-level point guards, were both sitting courtside in Los Angeles for the second time this postseason. Young, like James and Davis, is a Klutch client. The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

Trae Young Was Voted the Most Overrated NBA Player by His Peers

The ongoing criticism of Young may have made the guard one of the more underrated players in the NBA. The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Josh Robbins released a survey of NBA athletes on April 18 which revealed that Young was given the title of “most overrated player” with 14.8% of votes.

“As for Young, it should surprise no one that even his fellow players are somewhat skeptical of him these days,” Amick and Robbins detailed. “He’s the Atlanta Hawks franchise centerpiece player during this time of great tumult and organizational transition, which means the spotlight will fall mostly on him. Just as it did in a much more flattering way years ago when the Hawks made their unexpected run to the East Finals.”

Young still has four seasons remaining on a five-year, $215 million contract that runs through the 2026-27 season. The polarizing star is slated to have a $40 million salary in 2023-24. Young averaged 26.2 points, 10.2 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting a disappointing 33.5% from long range in 73 starts.