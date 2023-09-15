Lakers Agree to $46 Million Contract With ‘Invaluable’ Trade Deadline Pickup

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a significant financial commitment to key 2022 trade deadline acquisition Jarred Vanderbilt.

“Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has agreed on a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the franchise,” posted Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic on September 15, citing Vanderbilt’s representatives, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz. “Deal is fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.”

The Lakers exercised the $4.7 million team option for the 2023-24 season in June.

Per ESPN analyst Bobby Marks, a former assistant general manager with the Brooklyn Nets, Vanderbilt is now untradable during the 2023-24 regular season, cementing his immediate future.

“Because of the 6 month rule, the Lakers cannot trade Vanderbilt during the regular season,” Marks posted.

Strong deal for both sides. Vanderbilt could have been an unrestricted free agent next offseason and was likely looking at offers in the $12M range. Contract starts slightly below the projected $12.9M non-tax midlevel. Because of the 6 month rule, the Lakers cannot trade… https://t.co/vPFss6FYg0 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 15, 2023

He is somewhat limited offensively, shooting 28.8% from three-point range in his career, though he did knock down 30.3% of his triples with the Lakers. His impact on defense has drawn the praise of head coach Darvin Ham.

With stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis around to carry the load, the other Lakers have to be able to fill their roles and Vanderbilt does so more than capably.

“His ability to just lock in and be selfless, taking tough matchups, diving on the floor, doing the dirty work, setting screens, going to the second or third action when he’s involved, it’s great,” Ham said via Asylum Interviews after the Lakers’ Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in April. “It’s invaluable. And I’m just happy we have an asset like that on our roster.”

Big Changes for Jarred Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt started 24 of his 26 regular season appearances for the Lakers, averaging 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He also started 13 out of 15 postseason appearances, posting a 4.6-point, 3.2-rebound line.

He was on pace for career-highs of 8.3 points and 2.7 assists with the Utah Jazz before being traded to Los Angeles.

Vanderbilt entered the league as a second-round pick of the Orlando Magic but was traded to Denver on draft night. After spending most of his first two seasons in the G League, during which the Nuggets dealt him to Minnesota in 2020, he cracked the Timberwolves’ rotation and earned a reputation as one of the league’s most versatile defenders.

The 6-foot-9 forward was in the final year of a three-year, $13.1 million contract.

Vando locked in & locked down. pic.twitter.com/1AHhLIY6Qc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 3, 2023

There could be one other key change, though.

Vanderbilt figures to be a bench piece this season of rumors of the Lakers’ intention to start Rui Hachimura alongside Davis, James, and Austin Reaves with point guard the only other potential swing spot in the starting lineup.

That will be a battle between Vanderbilt’s fellow trade deadline acquisition, D’Angelo Russell, and 2023 free agent signing Gabe Vincent.

Reactions to Jarred Vanderbilt’s Contract Trend Positive

“So happy for my ROOK!!! Keep going killa,” said Isaiah Thomas — Vanderbilt’s teammate with the Nuggets during his rookie season in 2018-19 — in a quoted post of Charania’s message on September 15.

“Nice value, and if the corner 3 just rises to “acceptable,” it gets even better,” posted Sam Quinn of CBS Sports. “Good bit of business here.”

Fans were pleased too, with some expressing sentiments for general manager Rob Pelinka who has also garnered praise from former Lakers and analysts alike for the makeover that really began at last year’s deadline.

“Give Rob Pelinka his [flowers] now,” said @iDude4. “Lakers had an A+ off-season.”

“Tremendous value for Jarred,” posted Morten Jensen of Forbes. “Lakers are KILLING this offseason.”

“The Lakers lock up Jarred Vanderbilt to a solid value deal. He became extension-eligible earlier last week,” said Yozzi Gozlan of HoopsHype and NBA Salary Cap Sheets in a post. “Lakers now project to have 7 players earning ten figures next season.”