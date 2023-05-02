Warriors’ Draymond Green Delivers Strong Message on Lakers’ LeBron James

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green is looking forward to facing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Green and James are very close friends, which makes the Lakers-Warriors series that much more fun to watch.

“It is a special relationship and to have the opportunity to play against each other again … No. 1, this is the first time we’ve ever met before the Finals,” Green told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “So, that’ll be cool. It’ll be a different experience. But, to have the opportunity to compete against each other, all of our brothers, friends, will be there. You don’t get those times often. He’s in Year 20. I’m in Year 11. Steph’s [Curry] in Year, what, 14, 15? You don’t get these times often. So, appreciate and cherish them and take advantage of them.”

James has faced Green and the Warriors in the NBA Finals four times, going 1-3. The two champions may be close off the court, but both James and Green are going to go after each other during games.

“At that time, you want to take his head off,” Green said. “By the way, the 2023 series won’t be no different. We want to take his head off. That’s just the competitor in us. And at the end of the day, we’re both fighting for one common goal. ‘We’re on different teams, you’re in the way of that.’ And so, I think that’s always the mindset. But, during that moment it’s like, ‘f— him.’ You want to do all that you can to win the game. And so, that’s what it is. But, like I said, it’ll always be that when we’re competing against each other.”

Draymond Green on LeBron James: ‘You Just Have to Take Your Hat Off to It’

Green has called James the greatest player in NBA history several times. Even though Green thinks Stephen Curry is “making the case to be the GOAT,” the four-time champion is going with James for now.

“Well, Steph Curry’s definitely making the case to be the GOAT,” Green said. “But I just think when you look at LeBron’s body of work, the things that he’s done in this league, you start to look at the record books now, he’s right there at the top of every record known to man, playoffs and regular season. When you look at the longevity, some of the teams that he’s carried to the NBA Finals, through the NBA Finals, you just have to take your hat off to it.

“For a guy that they said is not a scorer to be the all-time leading scorer, that’s pretty impressive. If they’re saying that’s not the best thing that you do, but, yeah, you lead it? Scoring is what everyone talks about, every day. And yet, when people mention scorers, they never mention LeBron James. That’s the all-time leading scorer. I think that says a lot.”

James is first in NBA history in points, fourth in assists, ninth in steals, fourth in triple-doubles, third in player efficiency rating and sixth in points per game. The four-time MVP is the only player to rank top-five all-time in both points and assists, win three Finals MVPs with three different franchises and record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ career assists.

Draymond Green & Andrew Wiggins Will Guard LeBron James

Green and Andrew Wiggins are expected to guard James in the Lakers-Warriors series. However, according to Green, it will take a “total team effort” to slow down James.

“Guarding him, it’ll be a total team effort,” Green said. “I’m sure the matchups will be all over the place at times. And you just got to grit your teeth and get to it.”

James, 38, is averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the 2023 playoffs. However, he’s shooting only 19.5% from beyond the arc.