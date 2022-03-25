Warriors’ Draymond Green Unloads ‘Bullsh*t’ Rant Involving Lakers’ LeBron James

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green is sick and tired of the GOAT debate between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Green, who is 3-1 against LeBron in the NBA Finals, believes LeBron and Jordan are “both GOATs.” The three-time champion wants fans and pundits to stop comparing LeBron and Jordan and believes people need to start appreciating both icons instead of constantly comparing them.

“Everyone talks about when LeBron passes Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] does that make him the GOAT. I don’t think him becoming the No. 1 scorer makes him any more of the GOAT than he already is,” Green said on his podcast. “What I don’t like to get into is, ‘Oh, is LeBron the GOAT over Michael Jordan?’ No, LeBron is a GOAT and Michael Jordan’s a GOAT and they’re both incredible and they never played against each other. So how can we ever settle that?”

The GOAT debate between LeBron and Jordan got louder after the former won his fourth title and fourth Finals MVP in 2020. Green, who is close friends with LeBron, thinks the GOAT discussion is “all subjective.”

Green: Stop Arguing Between Jordan & LeBron

Green is a basketball purist and fanatic, so he doesn’t like it when people compare Jordan and LeBron since the debate usually involves one player getting bashed so that the other player looks better.

“Like it’s all subjective and I hate that in sports like no one’s running around talking about, ‘Well Google’s a better company than Apple’ or, ‘Apple’s a better company than Amazon.’ No, we all just appreciate those companies for what they bring to this world,” Green said. “But yet we get in sports and we get in basketball and it gotta be LeBron James against Michael Jordan as the GOAT and who’s the best. They’re both incredible. They’re both great. They’re both GOATs.

“So when talking about the GOAT and which one, like man, that’s bullsh*t. Like I respect both of those guys. I appreciate both of those guys, and at some point, I hope this world of basketball catch up and appreciate that as well.”

This is a mature take from Green, who never holds back any of his thoughts. Jordan and LeBron are both once-in-a-generation players and basketball fans should appreciate their gifts and greatness. After all, comparison is the thief of joy.

Jordan & LeBron Are Both Amazing

Jordan and LeBron are universally recognized as the two best basketball players of all time. They have combined to win 10 championships, 10 Finals MVPs and nine regular-season MVPs.

Jordan is fifth in NBA history in points, while LeBron is second. Meanwhile, MJ is first all-time in player efficiency rating and the King is second.

Jordan won six rings, six Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVPs and 10 scoring titles with the Bulls. He went undefeated in the Finals and finished his NBA career with averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

As for LeBron, he’s a four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP and four-time regular-season MVP. The Akron Hammer has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists and he’s the only player in NBA history with over 10,000 points, rebounds and assists.