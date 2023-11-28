Week 6 NBA Power Rankings: The Lakers Have Problems

That was not pretty. And though the Lakers sit with a good enough record and a trail of enough injuries to warrant a pass, here at the Week 6 NBA Power Rankings, we are concerned.
The Lakers were the NBA Finals pick from the Western Conference in this space. Now, days after Thanksgiving, some of the positives that were built up over a 7-2 span in November have been wiped away thanks to a revolting 44-point loss to the Sixers.
There is a lot wrong with this team–shooting, rebounding, defense–and it was all on display in Philadelphia. The Lakers were 7-for-28 from the 3-point line. They were outrebounded, 48-32. They allowed 50.5% shooting on the night.
Fact is, the 10-8 record for the Lakers is not terrible. Some early-season scuffling is acceptable. But what is worrisome is that the Lakers are just 5-8 against teams over .500, and they have already suffered five double-digit losses this season, against just three double-digit wins. No other legitimate contender has more than three double-digit losses, and none are close to below .500 in those games.
The Lakers have LeBron James. They have Anthony Davis. But they also have plenty of reason to worry.
Week 6 NBA Power Rankings Top 10:
- Boston Celtics, (13-4). Should have a productive six-game homestand ahead, which closes with two games against the dreaded Magic, who have now beaten the Celtics four straight times.
- Philadelphia 76ers, (12-5). No better way to show they’re still on track than a 44-point win over the Lakers. Matchup vs. Boston looms on Friday.
- Minnesota Timberwolves, (12-4). There will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the West on Tuesday … and believe it or not, it is T-Wolves vs. OKC.
- Phoenix Suns, (11-6). Devin Booker currently holds a net rating of 15.3, which is second-best in the league among players with 24.0 minutes per game, behind Nic Batum of the Sixers.
- Denver Nuggets, (11-6). The Nuggets continue to be a homecourt wrecking ball, at 8-0. Away from home, they look like they’re nursing a championship hangover at 3-6.
- Milwaukee Bucks, (12-5). They’ve cleaned up their defense in the last eight games (seven wins), ranking 10th with a 113.4 rating in that span.
- Orlando Magic, (12-5). At 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists, Cole Anthony is an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate.
- Oklahoma City Thunder, (11-5). It’s not the biggest issue he is facing, for sure, but it already was not a great year for Josh Giddey, who is averaging just 12.1 points on 42.9% shooting.
- Sacramento Kings, (9-6). Played surprisingly well during a 4-2 road strip and now can enjoy a stretch of 10 homes games in their next 11 outings, their only trip being to play the Clippers on December 12.
- Miami Heat, (10-7). Hard to know what to make of the Heat, who have not been healthy, have played on the road 12 times, and are just 5-6 against teams over. 500. Sitting at 10-7 is not a bad spot to be in.
Week 6 NBA Power Rankings: Stuck in the Middle With You
Odd note. The rise of the NBA middle class is here, and is likely to remain so for years to come thanks to the reconfiguring of financial rules in the CBA. There are 11 teams in the NBA with records between one game under .500 and two games over. 500, putting more than a third of the league in that narrow three-game window. That’s parity in the NBA, it seems.
- Houston Rockets, (8-6).
- New York Knicks, (9-7).
- Dallas Mavericks, (10-6).
- Los Angeles Lakers, (10-8).
- Indiana Pacers, (9-7).
- Cleveland Cavaliers, (9-8).
- Atlanta Hawks, (8-8).
- L.A. Clippers, (7-8).
- Brooklyn Nets, (8-8).
- Toronto Raptors, (8-9).
Finally, the Bottom: Chicago Blues
No question, the bottom tier of the NBA is downright bad. The Pistons have lost 14 in a row, the Spurs have lost 12, the Grizzlies are entirely wayward without Ja Morant and Steven Adams, and the Wizards are trying to give away players. Right above that tier, though, sits the Chicago Bulls, a team that has devolved into the biggest mess in the league. Ostensibly, Arturas Karnisovas and coach Billy Donovan know what they’re doing. But the results on the floor suggest otherwise.
- New Orleans Pelicans, (9-9).
- Golden State Warriors, (8-9).
- Utah Jazz, (6-11).
- Charlotte Hornets, (5-10).
- Portland Trail Blazers, (5-12).
- Chicago Bulls, (5-13).
- Memphis Grizzlies, (3-13).
- San Antonio Spurs, (3-14).
- Washington Wizards, (3-14).
- Detroit Pistons, (2-15).