Week 6 NBA Power Rankings: The Lakers Have Problems

That was not pretty. And though the Lakers sit with a good enough record and a trail of enough injuries to warrant a pass, here at the Week 6 NBA Power Rankings, we are concerned.

The Lakers were the NBA Finals pick from the Western Conference in this space. Now, days after Thanksgiving, some of the positives that were built up over a 7-2 span in November have been wiped away thanks to a revolting 44-point loss to the Sixers.

There is a lot wrong with this team–shooting, rebounding, defense–and it was all on display in Philadelphia. The Lakers were 7-for-28 from the 3-point line. They were outrebounded, 48-32. They allowed 50.5% shooting on the night.

Fact is, the 10-8 record for the Lakers is not terrible. Some early-season scuffling is acceptable. But what is worrisome is that the Lakers are just 5-8 against teams over .500, and they have already suffered five double-digit losses this season, against just three double-digit wins. No other legitimate contender has more than three double-digit losses, and none are close to below .500 in those games.

The Lakers have LeBron James. They have Anthony Davis. But they also have plenty of reason to worry.

Week 6 NBA Power Rankings Top 10: