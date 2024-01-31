Insider Reveals Why Lakers Haven’t Been Able to Close a Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been active in the trade market. But with only one week left before the February 8 trade deadline, why they haven’t been able to strike a deal yet?

The reason?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst points to Lakers starting point guard D’Angelo Russell.

“The Lakers have shown a willingness to trade that first-round pick, but they still haven’t been able to close a deal because there is not a lot of excitement about D’Angelo Russell,” Windhorst said on the Unsportsmanlike radio on January 31. “That would be the guy in the deal. He’s got an option in his contract for $18 million next year, and teams aren’t excited about him.”

The Lakers, Windhorst said, have two attractive assets. But they have been unwilling to package them together.

“The Lakers have two assets that are attractive,” Windhorst said. “One is the first-round pick in 2029 that they can trade. And, by the way, I don’t just say the pick – it’s negotiable. Obviously, teams are going to want that unprotected or very lightly protected.

The other thing is Austin Reaves. And it’s not that Austin Reaves is an All-Star player. It’s just that his output versus his contract, which was artificially depressed last summer; it’s a long story. We’ll just leave it at that. Those are the two pieces that people want from the Lakers.”

Dejounte Murray Dominated D’Angelo Russell in Lakers Loss

Dejounte Murray showed why the Lakers have been targeting him when he put the game away with three straight jumpers in the fourth quarter that sealed the Atlanta Hawks’ 138-122 win on January 30.

Murray finished with 24 points on 11 of 19 shots and came one assist shy of a double-double. The former All-Star guard added two steals and he was a game-high plus-19, flaunting his two-way impact that the Lakers badly need.

In contrast, Russell struggled against Murray and the Hawks. The Lakers guard only hit 3 of 11 shots for nine points, his lowest scoring output in 13 games in January.

Russell entered Tuesday night’s matchup with Murray averaging 27.0 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line. He picked the wrong time to play his worst game since his return to the Lakers’ starting lineup.

But the Hawks fans’ heckling might have gotten into Russell’s head.

Chants of “We don’t want you!” from the Hawks fans bombarded Russell while shooting free throws in the first half.

Hawks fans chanting “We don’t want you!” with D’Angelo Russell at the FT line pic.twitter.com/fdH7yysOP7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2024

Lakers’ Other Trade Options

Aside from Murray, the Lakers are also considering other smaller moves in the trade market devoid of game-changing stars.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested in 3 Brooklyn Nets players.

“Dejounte Murray is going to continue to emerge as the top target for the Lakers, from what I’m told. I expect talks to resume before the deadline next Thursday. Another scenario to keep an eye on, players that the Lakers do have interest in I’m told, is three guys from the Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O’Neale,” Charania said on the “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV on January 31.

The Lakers’ interest in O’Neale dates back to last year’s draft, according to Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike.