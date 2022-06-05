Wild Nets-Lakers Blockbuster Trade ‘Makes Sense’: Insider

Until either Russell Westbrook or the Los Angeles Lakers confirm their intentions for the coming season, rumors will continue to fly.

Right now, neither camp has openly discussed their immediate plans, leaving both Westbrook and the Lakers in a state of limbo, with both seemingly waiting for the other party to blink first. The entire situation is quite perplexing, as Westbrook could easily opt out of his player option and hit the free-agent market, but who would want to leave $47 million on the table? Instead, Westbrook will likely pick up the final year of his deal and let the dice land where they may.

The Lakers don’t have a get-out-of-jail-free card in this situation, and when Westbrook opts into his final year, they will have three choices, buy him out, trade him, or keep him in their rotation. However, according to Colin Cowherd, there is an ideal trade out there for the Lakers, if they’re bold enough to make it happen.

“I think you have to move off Westbrook because of the toxicity around his game, he can’t play off-ball, and I think he lacks self-awareness. Kyrie came out a month ago and said ‘I screwed up Lebron’ and I was like wow, that’s pretty good. LeBron was crushed when he left, Kyrie is a better player.

KD wants out of Kyrie but he won’t say it publicly. He wouldn’t have to play with Westbrook. You inherit the contract, don’t play him, and then move him at the deadline and you’re free. The Lakers are not patient, I don’t believe they’re going to draft and develop, I know who they are, and LeBron doesn’t want to wait for the Westbrook thing to unravel,” Cowherd said.

The Athletic’s Bill Oram was also present on the episode where Cowherd postulated the Irving-for-Westbrook trade, “I don’t think it’s nuts. I don’t think it’s going to happen, but it makes sense,” Oram said when asked his opinion.

Western Conference Executive Weighs In

Irving and Westbrook have been rumored to be trade chips in rumors since the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets entered the off-season, but as of yet, there has been no movement on that front, or at least, none that we know of.

However, when speaking to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, a Western Conference Executive added their thoughts on the potential trade, and whether it makes sense for both sides.

“It is trading one problem for another problem, but if you are the Lakers, you can live with that. The Nets are reluctant to commit to Kyrie for the long term because, obviously, they do not know how much he’s gonna play. But the Lakers, they’re more willing. Kyrie and LeBron have their own relationship. They would be happy to get back together. And remember, [Anthony Davis] and Kyrie have a relationship, too. Kyrie was recruiting Davis to go to Boston three years ago, so they have their connection,” The executive told Heavy.com’s, Sean Deveney.

It would seem that from a player personnel standpoint, nobody would begrudge this trade from going through, as it would be reuniting two stars with former running mates, and happy players usually produce better on the court.

Kyrie Would Fit in LA

LeBron knows what it’s like to play with Kyrie on a day-to-day basis, and has had success with the superstar guard before, winning an NBA championship alongside him in 2016 while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving’s ability to push the pace, create his own shot, and generate offense out of nothing is precisely what the Lakers were missing this season, although, like Davis, Irving does have a history of missing large portions of the regular season, and considering LeBron’s age and the wear-and-tear on his body, that may prove problematic.

Still, there aren’t many better options in terms of moving on from Westbrook while getting a star-level talent in return. And, if Kyrie Irving opted into his player option to make the deal happen, neither the Lakers nor Irving are tied to each other long-term, in case things don’t work out.

So yes, from a Lakers perspective, trading Westbrook for Irving makes complete sense.