Rams 2nd-Year Players in Need of a Breakout 2023 Training Camp

While most NFL teams would prefer to see a drafted player make their impact immediately, it’s really the second season that becomes the most integral for a young player, including if he’s on the Los Angeles Rams roster.

Season two is always the indicator of which direction that player is going in — and it starts with how they approach their second training camp. In this case, it’s the 2022 members of the Rams draft class soon to be flocking over to Irvine.

In the past, the Rams saw Aaron Donald use his second season to make a leap as he elevated his sack numbers to 11; culminating in his second Pro Bowl appearance and first All-Pro nod. Even Cooper Kupp, despite having lesser receptions and yardage his second season, still earned more starts and finished with more touchdowns than his rookie year.

This is the season where the 2022 class members show that they’re ready to make the leap. We’ve broken this off into the following categories: Most critical need of a breakout camp, less in critical need of a breakout session and second-year players who are set in stone, yet will more than likely take training camp seriously.

2nd-Year Players in Most Critical Need of a Huge 2023 Camp Inside the ‘Rams House’

Let’s start in the trenches before moving to the skill player needing a stout camp.

Logan Bruss: He was the first pick for the Rams in last year’s draft class. Now, he could be in for a battle with the 2023 first Rams pick Steve Avila. Bruss lost his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. If he’s healthy, the Rams should get that Wisconsin nastiness that was on display against top five pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Aidan Hutchinson is a good football player but @LoganBruss (RT, #60) annihilated him here. Gotta love the late push getting off the ground too. That’s the way to any former offensive lineman’s heart. pic.twitter.com/0yneWHl9FC — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) May 7, 2020

Daniel Hardy: There was lots of intrigue for the Montana State standout, especially with his quickness. However, Byron Young is now on board and anticipated to be a starter his rookie year. The Rams have already moved defensive lineman Michael Hoecht back to one of the edge rush spots. Hardy has to use this camp season to make a new leap and solidify his presence in the edge rush rotation.

He's been one of the surprises at @RamsNFL camp: Rookie from Montana State Daniel Hardy#RamsHouse @HeavyOnNFL pic.twitter.com/Qa745fhEdL — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) August 9, 2022

Kyren Williams: There was a lot of praise from Sean McVay about Williams’ dynamic play as a running back. However, the fifth rounder is facing an uphill battle to even be considered the No. 3 back. Cam Akers is riding the momentum of his late 2022 charge, Sony Michel is back and now, rookie Zach Evans is on board. The Rams already don’t often carry four backs for game days considering their wide receiver heavy system. Williams will need to produce lots of breakout moments at Crawford Field to stick with the Rams — especially if means recreating these kind of plays.

2nd-Year Players Less in Critical Need of a Huge Camp

There’s only two players we can think of here.

A.J. Acuri: Granted, the seventh rounder is already facing being buried on the tackle depth chart with Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson healthier. Captain Rob Havenstein also returns. But Noteboom could slide inside (McVay made mention of that during June minicamp). Acuri is seen more as a critical depth piece on a line ravaged by injuries one year ago. If anything, he could be in for a battle with ’23 fifth rounder Warren McClendon for who’ll be the third or fourth tackle option.

Russ Yeast: The safety room, even with 2021 captain Jordan Fuller healthy after a truncated 2022, is more wide open than ever compared to last year’s camp. The reason? Leading tacklers Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp are gone. Yeast has a strong chance to either supplant himself as a nickel piece or full-time starter. Regardless, he’s in a position to increase his snap counts this fall.

2nd-Year Players Who Are Set in Stone, But Will Likely Attack Camp With New Focus

Now we move to the guys who are all but assured to be instrumental pieces moving forward. Yet, will more than likely use this period to set the tone for a potential breakthrough sophomore NFL season.

Quentin Lake: Very strong chance the son of the five-time Pro Bowl safety Carnell Lake will see an increase in action at safety. Played in nine games last season.

Derion Kendrick: He entered last year with a chance at being the No. 2 CB opposite of Jalen Ramsey. He could still be the No. 2, but can also eye the title of CB1 in Ramsey’s absence. Kendrick brought a physical press element to the Rams. He already told the Rams team website in June that he’s focused on slimming down and taking on new roles.

Decobie Durant: He used last camp to pick off Matthew Stafford (in front of Kupp) and establish himself as a future ballhawk. He ended 2022 as the top interception king. And that included his Christmas Day presents to the Rams in the form of two interceptions. Now, Durant has a chance to solidify his status as CB1 and, potentially, emerge as the next Pro Bowler.