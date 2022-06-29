5 Rams Who Need a Huge Training Camp to Breakout in 2022

One month from now, the Los Angeles Rams will be in front of members of the “Rams House” — this time as defending Super Bowl champions at their training camp station in Irvine.

But while the Rams will have loads of star power on the UC Irvine field, there are members of the Rams who will likely need the period of July 29 to August 10 to set the tone for a breakout 2022 season.

For these Rams, they’ve been chosen for the following reasons: Coming back from an injury-riddled season, coming in to replace an integral piece to their team and coming on board to learn the Rams’ ways.

Heavy on Rams chose five players who fit that said criteria of players who need the period down in Orange County to help set the tone for 2022 — and show flashes of impact inside the “Rams House.” And for some of these Rams, camp presents a great opportunity to erase the memories of a difficult 2021 on their personal end. Here they are:

Tutu Atwell, Wide Receiver

Ram fans will be fixated on the newcomer Allen Robinson and the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp. But for Atwell, this camp should be personal for him.

The Rams’ first draft choice of 2021 at 57th overall got placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of his first camp and had to meet with the Rams interactively while quarantined. His season ended with shoulder surgery on November 1. But now, the 5-foot-9, 165-pounder has a great chance to display the dynamics that made him a Ram. And already, he’s fired off this fiery warning about how his ’22 season will go:

Alot mf’s gone feel me this year 💯💯 Im on some other sh”&$ 💯 — Tutu Atwell Jr (@tutuatwell) June 2, 2022

Jacob Harris, Tight End/Wide Receiver

The fourth rounder, like Atwell, came in with his own set of intrigue.

He was supposed to be the speedy and towering 6-foot-4, 230-pounder who used his 4.3 40-yard dash time to add more fireworks for the Rams. But like Atwell, Harris’ rookie campaign got truncated with needing knee surgery. Should he stay healthy this time around, Harris could be that next red zone option opposite of Kupp and Robinson — and perhaps pull off plays like this from 2021 minicamp:

In Jacob Harris we TRUZZ.pic.twitter.com/TWPud9ZPRy — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) June 2, 2021

Logan Bruss, Right Guard

Already, it’s become “In Bruss, we trust” for Ram fans.

The Rams’ top pick of this past draft already has some high expectations — Chad Reuter of nfl.com wrote the third rounder’s name down as an All-Rookie Team selection on Monday, June 27. Bruss, even for a third rounder, is expected to immediately replace Austin Corbett at right guard. And if he can deliver these kind of back-planting blocks like he pulled here on top five pick Aidan Hutchinson, the Rams will have a needed mean streak on the front five:

This is Logan Bruss driving 2nd overall pick Aidan Hutchinson into the dirt pic.twitter.com/euiepXs2vU — Koll_0ne (@Koll_0ne) April 30, 2022

Bobby Brown, Nose Tackle

The Rams lost “Bash” during the offseason, as Sebastian Joseph-Day is off to the L.A. Chargers.

The fourth rounder from 2021 Brown saw playing time in 10 games but didn’t produce many stats. Now, with a hole needing to be filled inside and opposite of Aaron Donald, the 21-year-old has a great opportunity to establish himself as the front runner down in Irvine.

Texas A&M DL Bobby Brown: strong, fires off the ball, disruptive: 1st play – split-zone. Brown fires off the ball with low pads, jolts the center right into the lead blocker. Blows it up. 2nd play- feels the guard over him pulling, crosses face to beat puller to spot. pic.twitter.com/5rbhSMdzus — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 15, 2021

Justin Hollins, Edge Rusher

It was Hollins who told the L.A. media back during 2022 minicamp that the Rams don’t need to find anybody new to replace Von Miller.

Hollins, the elder statesman of this group at 26 and entering his fourth season in the league, has a golden chance to prove to the Rams and their fans that the two-time Super Bowl champion Miller won’t be missed — with Hollins utilizing this camp session to showcase his edge rushing skills to set the tone.