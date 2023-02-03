5 Senior Bowl Targets for Rams, Including Son of Ex-Raheem Morris DB

Twenty years ago, Kyu Blu Kelly was an infant when his father Brian Kelly won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — during a time the Bucs had a young Raheem Morris on the defensive staff.

Fast forward to Saturday, February 4 in Mobile, and the Stanford Cardinal cornerback has positioned himself as a possible day two pick…and set up a potential re-pairing of a Kelly with “Rah.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound CB is among five Reese’s Senior Bowl athletes who have the look and fit for the Los Angeles Rams. Blu Kelly earned the honor of the National team’s Practice Player of the Week leading up to the game. And plays like this head turning interception is one of the reasons why:

Kyu Blu Kelly with the pick-6 at the Senior Bowl — @StanfordFball’s CB has looked good today at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/fqRjbRWw3s — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Blu Kelly has the instincts and ball skills that would fit Morris’ defense should he return and not accept any head coaching offers for 2023 (Morris has only been linked as a candidate for the still open Indianapolis Colts opening). But at 6-foot-1 and staying attached to wide receivers to win the solo battle, Kelly comes off as a prospect worth watching down in Mobile, Alabama. Here are four others who are worth a look:

Dawand Jones, Tackle, Ohio State

Starting with the theme of Big 10 prospects, Jones is a massive and intriguing one at 6-foot-8, 350-pounds. But it’s his scary grown man strength that makes him a potential top 50 draft pick — as captured by Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo:

While Joe Noteboom will be healthier and Rob Havenstein returns, Ty Nsekhe is a free agent. Depth is still a need at tackle and Jones could solidify this spot. He’s worth watching in the trenches.

John Michael Schmitz, Center, Minnesota

On to the next Big 10 prospect worth a look. There were Ram fans vocal that the team passed on Creed Humphrey in 2021 — who will soon play in the Super Bowl on February 12 and has become a Pro Bowl caliber center for the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Could the Golden Gophers star make up for the loss? With Brian Allen often injured and getting older, the Rams may be interested in the Big 10 mauler who has impressed the scouts in Mobile.

.@GopherFootball's John Michael Schmitz putting his stamp on being OC1 at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/LoIZ0VcHe5 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 1, 2023

Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State

Offense was the weakness for the 2022 Rams. And the tight end position has long had a problem with depth, staying healthy and, from the observation of four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski in his conversation with Heavy, consistency out of longtime starter Tyler Higbee.

Not only would the West Coast star Musgrave be a welcome depth addition, but he’s wowed spectators with his speed — with The Athletic revealing he was timed at 20 miles per hour. That’s a 6-foot-6, 255-pound man running with that speed. The Draft Network’s Joe Marino even caught that speed on film with Musgrave showing rare separation when covered by a DB:

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave has been leaving dudes in the dust all week. He has lived up to the hype in every way. #RatedRookie #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/JTACfjoIcH — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) February 2, 2023

Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State

Haener is one of the more undersized prospects in Mobile. But the Fresno State star has drawn rave reviews and was given the title of Practice Player of the Week on offense by the National team.

The 6-foot-tall Haener not only impressed with this composure throw facing a bull rush, but delivered a red zone strike with two defenders closing fast on Payne Durham of Purdue:

…and I’m sold on Durham Payne! What a catch!!! Nice throw by Jake Haener and not bad coverage by EDGE Nick Hampton. Just a really nice job by Payne to come down with this. Probably the catch of the week! pic.twitter.com/VJezwVSASu — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 3, 2023

Haener isn’t considered a day one pick. However, he’s had this name attached to him: Brock Purdy, in reference to scouts trying to find the next potential late bloomer QB.