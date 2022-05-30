Rams’ Aaron Donald Signs Major New Deal: ‘Hell of an Opportunity’

The longtime face of the Los Angeles Rams defense Aaron Donald has officially signed his newest, blockbuster deal during the Super Bowl 56 champions’ offseason period.

But it’s not with the Rams.

Instead, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, perennial All-Pro and Pro Bowler and now, the owner of one Super Bowl ring has inked a new deal with Hip-Hop star and businessman Kanye West.

A.D’s Newest Deal

Donald is now an official member of Donda Sports — a venture founded by the 24-time Grammy winner West.

Donald confirmed the move with former Pro Bowl wideout Brandon Marshall on his “I Am Athlete” podcast released on Sunday, May 29, adding that Donald’s wife was also involved with the process.

“So it was an opportunity. My wife actually does my marketing, she did a lot of my marketing. (It was) an opportunity that came to us.” Donald told Marshall.

Reasons Behind the Deal

West’s Donda Sports is brand new in the sports landscape, surfacing in February 2022.

Donald and his wife, though, told Marshall that after hearing the vision for Donda, they were immediately sold.

“[Hearing] the whole spectrum of everything that was going on, what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got, for me, it was a no-brainer,” Donald explained. “I think it’s a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in. To be a part of that, and be one of the first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope.”

Donda already has one past Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ on board: Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. Not only has Brown struck a well-publicized relationship with West, he revealed on his personal Instagram page that he’s signed on to West’s latest business venture.

“WE THE OWNERS NOW! Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t — we say WE WILL,” Brown wrote.

The 33-year-old wideout adds he holds this title with Donda: President. And he laid out his vision.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPER BOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!” Brown wrote.

He adds that there will be community events inviting kids, concluding that the vision is set to be “a family affair.”

Brown, meanwhile, is still without an NFL home. However, during an appearance at a Fan Controlled Football (FCF) broadcast, he told Fubo Sports reporter Charly Arnolt that he’s not expecting to suit up for any NFL team this coming season.

“Nah,” he told Arnolt, “Don’t play yourself looking (for) me to play.”

Donald, meanwhile, has still yet to appear in the Rams’ May offseason workouts at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks. He did, however, almost appear in a rap video by West.

“Was at one of his video shoots,” Donald said. “He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos, but I was like, ‘Nah.’ I was out of my element. But he was cool. He seemed cool. Real cool guy.”