Aaron Donald Sends Fiery Messages to Critics of the 2023 Rams

An Aaron Donald with something to prove is a dangerous “A.D.” for the Los Angeles Rams, and for the rest of the league ahead of 2023.

It’s quite the thought from Donald, as one who has delivered a Hall of Fame decorated career with three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl ring. But the longtime Ram truly believes he’s got something to prove along with the rest of his team as he told reporters on Saturday, July 29 at UC Irvine — which was a message directed toward critics writing off he and the Rams.

“I’ve got a lot to prove,” were six words Donald said to the L.A. media following “Back Together Saturday” and from signing autographs for fans.

There’s a reason behind why he believes 2023 is his “a lot to prove” season.

Donald More Fueled Than Ever Following 2022 Campaign

Last season in a previous conversation with Heavy, Donald shared how winning the Super Bowl gave him new fuel ahead of the season with the thoughts of adding another one. Unfortunately, the injuries decimated the Rams…which additionally saw him end the season on injured reserve.

And that’s why Donald is hitting the sleds and tackling dummies hard at Crawford Field.

“I didn’t have the season I wanted, obviously coming off of an injury and things like that,” Donald explained. “I feel like to get to where you need to be, it’s like starting over from scratch again. It’s a brand new year.”

The 5-12 campaign ended up being the worst record in the era of Sean McVay for Donald and the Rams. And 2022 has given him a new outlook.

“Last year was last year, but there’s a little fire lit into me,” Donald said. “I got a little motivation towards that to push me to feel like I’m back on ground one. So I’m trying to get back to where I want to be as a player, as a teammate, as a team overall, and that’s been kind of pushing me a little bit.”

Donald Shares How the Rest of the Rams Feel

For Donald to shake off the memories of that one season collapse, he’ll have to operate with newer, younger teammates.

He’s shared reps with rookie Kobie Turner. He also now has Bobby Brown getting an increase in reps inside — as Donald moves on without A’Shawn Robinson. He’s additionally had to get used to Michael Hoecht go from the DL room to lining up in a two-point stance as an edge rusher.

But none of those changes are bothersome to Donald or the Rams. He’s also unbothered by the critics who believe the ’23 Rams aren’t playoff material…it’s instead adding to his “prove it” season.

“Right now we are just trying to get back on top. Obviously, we didn’t have a season we wanted as a team last year. Now you’re kind of looked over as a team, so I feel like we have got something to prove. So that’s the motivation right there,” Donald said.

He added: “We all need some type of fire, something to push you, something to get you going and that’s something that I’m hanging on to right now. And I feel like we’ve got something to prove as a team. I think I got something to prove as a player and that’s how we’re going to take it.”