Aaron Donald Makes Big $17 Million Purchase

Aaron Donald has even more reason to celebrate this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams’ star defensive tackle purchased a $17 million home, according to records obtained by Sportico. The house is a “modern farmhouse-style spread” located in the Hidden Hills community.

Details Of Donald’s New Home

Donald’s new mansion has a lot of impressive features to it. After its original construction in 1983, the house has been since renovated to have eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms over the near-12,000 square foot property.

In addition to the several bedrooms and bathrooms, Donald’s new home has a mirrored gym that includes a steam shower and a sauna. It also has a movie theater and a game room, if Donald and his family are ever looking to have fun.

Donald’s new home has some more relaxing features to it, too. It has an infinity-edge pool and spa with a lighted waterfall and a sundeck. The list doesn’t end there as Donald’s home also has a decked-out barbeque pavilion, a four-stall barn with a turnout, and a furnaced guesthouse.

Details include :

– 11,850 sq ft, 8 bed/9 bath

– infinity-edge pool and spa w/lighted waterfall

– sundeck,

– sports court

– decked-out barbecue pavilion

– a four-stall barn with turnout

– furnaced guesthouse pic.twitter.com/T9VNAmyKsr — Sportico (@Sportico) April 27, 2022

The house was originally listed at $21 million when it was first placed on the market. Shortly after, the price dropped to slightly less than $20 million before Donald bought it for $17 million. Donald Lockton, who was the seller of the house, bought the property for $15 million in May 2019.

Potentially another boost for Donald in purchasing his new home is that it’s located in the same neighborhood as teammate Matthew Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Donald’s new purchase comes weeks after he placed his previous Los Angeles mansion on the market. Donald’s old house is listed at $6.25 million on the market, which is $1.5 million more than he and his wife bought the house for in 2019, according to Sportico.

Donald’s future in Los Angeles

On the day of the Rams’ win in Super Bowl LVI, NBC’s Rodney Harrison revealed that Donald told him that he could retire following the game if the Rams won.

However, Donald squashed any retirement rumors during the Super Bowl parade, saying “I’m back.”

But the Rams still have some work to do with Donald. Both sides are looking to agree to a contract extension. Even though Donald still has three years left on his six-year, $135 million, a contract extension could be beneficial for both sides as it could give Donald a pay increase while opening up cap space for Los Angeles.

Donald, who turns 31 in May, held out for all of training camp and the preseason before signing his current deal in August 2018, which made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. But entering the fourth year of his deal, Donald’s set to be the sixth-highest paid defensive player in the NFL for the 2022 season with a $22.5 million salary, per Spotrac.

Donald’s certainly given the Rams reasons to make him one of, if not the highest-paid defender for the 2022 season and beyond. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award twice (2018 and 2020) since signing his current deal. He’s also made first-team All-Pro in all four seasons since he signed his current deal. Perhaps most importantly, Donald made several key plays in the Rams’ run to winning Super Bowl LVI, including a game-sealing pressure that gave Los Angeles the ball back following a Cincinnati failed fourth-down conversion. Donald also had two sacks and three quarterback hits in the game.