Rams Not Worried of Aaron Donald Skipping Day 1 of OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams began organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, May 23. But they didn’t have one of their top players in attendance.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was absent from Monday’s practice session. While OTAs aren’t mandatory, several of the Rams’ other top players showed up to Day 1 of OTAs – including Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Even though Donald missing Monday’s practice session could be more than a negotiating tactic as he’s eyeing a contract extension, Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t sounding any alarms.

McVay Gives Update on Donald’s Contract Extension Talks

Donald’s decision to skip Monday’s practice could be seen as a sign that he will hold out from practice until he gets his new contract. McVay didn’t seem worried though about the negotiations the team’s had with their star defensive player.

“Dialogue has been good. He’s done a great job communicating,” McVay told reporters of contract talks with Donald. “[He] gets a chance to spend time with his family right now.”

The lack of a new contract or an extension might not have been the only reason why Donald skipped Monday’s practice. Donald turned 31 on Monday. McVay shared that he actually called Donald earlier in the day to wish him a happy birthday.

No better way to celebrate the day. 📽 Top 10 Plays for @AaronDonald97's birthday. pic.twitter.com/KOSXlaHpBp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 23, 2022

The Latest Reports on Donald’s Contract Extension

Rams brass has remained positive when speaking about Donald’s contract extension with the media throughout the offseason, believing that talks won’t reach a breaking point.

“We definitely have chatted with Aaron, his representation, and we’re trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level,” Snead told reporters in March. “So, we’re in progress there.”

A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on May 18 suggested that the Rams are still looking to make Donald one of the game’s highest-paid players.

“The Rams are working with Donald’s reps on a new deal that promises to be record-breaking. This is expected to be an extension, repackaging the remaining three years on his deal with a big raise,” Fowler wrote. “Top of the market for defensive players is $28 million annually, and Donald will be well above that when this is all said and done. He has been arguably the game’s best player for at least a half-decade.”

Donald’s still got three years left on the six-year, $135 million contract extension he signed in 2018, which made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time. However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been usurped by multiple players of the “highest-paid” title and has the sixth-highest salary among defensive players for the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

With that in mind, Fowler reported that Donald could still retire even after saying at the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI parade that he was returning.

“Keep in mind that the retirement buzz around Donald — first delivered by NBC’s Rodney Harrison on the Super Bowl pregame broadcast — was always real. And it’s my understanding that Donald has a number he will play for,” Fowler wrote. “If it’s not met, retirement can still go down. Adding years to an already existing three-year pact takes Donald well into his mid-30s, and who knows whether he wants to play that long? But that’s the best way for Los Angeles to stretch out the money for cap purposes.”

There’s obviously no deadline for the two sides to reach an agreement. However, mandatory minicamp begins on June 7 and if Donald hasn’t signed an extension by then, more questions will arise especially if the star defensive tackle skips practice.