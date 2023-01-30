Rams’ Aaron Donald Sends Out Strong Reaction During NFC Title Game

There was obviously not a lot to smile about for Aaron Donald during the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams. A season-ending ankle sprain and ending the year 5-12 prevented any gleaming.

But Donald found a way to gleam on Sunday, January 29 when watching the NFC Championship game unfold: Watching the rival San Francisco 49ers get manhandled 31-7 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Donald clearly couldn’t contain his happiness in watching the team the Rams beat one season ago in the same game get throttled in Philly…and posted this tweet near halftime during the onslaught on the East Coast:

Rams Fans Chime in to Donald

Fans immediately rushed over to react to “A.D.” clearly loving the NFC title game result.

“Yo this is legendary,” fantasy football analyst for the NFL Network LaQuan Jones posted in Donald’s mentions.

“I love the pettiness!” was what a Rams fan said while showing a pic of Donald celebrating in last season’s conference title game.

“As the Niners are getting destroyed bahaha LOVE IT,” one more fan who posted a picture of Donald with his Super Bowl ring shared on Twitter.

“Love me some AD!” Another fan reacted.

“GOAT sh*t,” said another Ram fan with the laughing and goat emojis directed toward Donald.

“Donald is a savage,” another Rams fan posted.

“So happy AD is just as happy as us fans,” the account Rams Tapes posted.

Even his wife Erica sent out her response to her husband through laughing emoji’s.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Erica Donald (@EriDon_99) January 29, 2023

Lastly, the official Rams Twitter account hit the “like” button on Donald’s gif.

Insider Shares How 49ers got Bullied at Their Own Game

Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo was on site at Lincoln Financial Field in watching the Eagles deny the Rams’ rival of a trip to the Super Bowl.

From Lombardo’s eyes, the Eagles ended up becoming the ones playing the bully ball that became a staple of the 49ers.

“Sunday, [Eagles head coach] Nick Sirianni and the Eagles ripped a chapter from [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan’s playbook,” Lombardo wrote on Sunday evening.

That’s when Lombardo detailed that the Eagles played the 49ers’ game of going ground-and-pound on offense.

“In the first half alone, the Eagles rushed for 79 yards, most impressively in the red zone, where Philadelphia scored rushing touchdowns of 6, 13, and 10 yards to open up a 21-7 lead at the break,” Lombardo detailed. “When Hurts crossed the goal line on a QB sneak with 43 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles scored a postseason franchise record 4 rushing touchdowns. Dominating on the ground, and consistent success inside the 20-yard line is a winning formula in the NFL. Especially in the postseason.”

Lombardo added, “Sunday, the Eagles finished a perfect 4-for-4 scoring touchdowns inside the 20-yard line, effectively punching their ticket to Glendale, beating San Francisco at its own game, in the process.”

But that wasn’t all. Defensively, the Eagles unleashed their fiercest pass rusher Haason Reddick on Brock Purdy — sacking him twice and forcing a fumble. He also swooped up a fumble of Purdy after completing a sack. Philly’s defense also neutralized a high-powered 49ers offense to these numbers: 83 yards through the air and 81 yards on the rushing end. One year ago, the Rams held the 49ers to 232 passing yards but bottled the 49ers’ run game with 50 yards and an average of 2.5 yards per carry.

But even on a day the Rams were viewers of the NFC title game, the contest was enough for Donald to sound off and smile through a gif.