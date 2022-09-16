Rams’ $46.5 Million Option Breaks Silence on Lack of Usage From Week 1

Allen Robinson has heard aplenty in the last week.

How his much hyped Los Angeles Rams debut became a dud, how many wondered why “A-Rob” wasn’t thrown at much, or how is he taking and handling being considered ignored from that 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills…

And lastly, how he’ll respond.

He knows what lies ahead of him: A chance to rebound on Sunday, September 18 against an Atlanta Falcons team that let one slip away against the New Orleans Saints — and a Falcons team that will bring with them fast-rising cornerback A.J. Terrell and savvy veteran Casey Heyward in tow to help neutralize the Rams’ $46.5 million addition.

“He’s a good player. He’s played a lot of good ball in this league. Same with Casey Heyward, he’s another good player. They’ve got a good secondary,” Robinson said to Heavy on Rams following the Thursday, September 15 practice in Thousand Oaks.

“A-Rob,” though, pointed out what really needs to happen.

“But at the end of the day, it’s based on us executing. We’ve got to go out and execute on Sunday. Win our matchups in our card, keep the chains moving and score some points,” Robinson said.

Another words: Robinson is more focused on the team production versus focusing on his individual statistics. And on the Wednesday before, he made the team, not his stats, the focal point.

“Everybody wants to get opportunities,” Robinson said, adding, “In some games that’s how it goes sometimes. So, go back to the drawing board and try to figure out how we can get better.”

How Has ‘A-Rob’ Handled Practice Week?

Not only did Robinson’s new head coach Sean McVay let it be known after the Bills loss that he’s got to get the newest towering option the ball more often, but that responsibility also falls on the offensive coordinator.

And Liam Coen addressed that with the L.A. media before Thursday practice. The first-year coordinator described how “intentional” he and the Rams want to be with Robinson moving forward.

“That’s a little bit of an element that we’re working through now like ‘Hey, let’s be intentional about his touches and ops (opportunities), put him in the right spots,'” Coen said on Thursday. “I mean, he’s been an ‘X’ receiver, but we can move him around like we’ve kind of talked about in the past. And, you know, just be more intentional about it.”

How has Robinson attacked the week on the Cal Lutheran campus in Thousand Oaks?

“He’s had a really nice week so far already,” Coen said. “We have a good plan for him moving forward and we’ll be able to get him some more touches moving forward.”

Past History Points to Robinson Improving his Numbers

The last time Robinson endured a one catch game was on November 3, 2019 against the Philadelphia Eagles according to Pro Football Reference.

But there are two signs that point to “A-Rob” breaking out against the Falcons on Sunday.

For starters, Robinson would go on and catch between 4-9 passes in each game since that 22-14 loss to the Eagles. Included in that: Robinson catching six passes for 86 yards and averaging 14.3 yards per catch the following week against a Detroit Lions team that was led by Matthew Stafford. He also produced two 100-yard games after that one grab contest.

Next, the Falcons bring with them a veteran defensive coordinator in Dean Pees. The 73-year-old Pees is known for blitzing more than most teams by using his complex defense. In fact, Pro Football Focus’s Eric Eager added in June 2022 how Pees’ defense “actually disguised coverages at a top-five rate, but the team also ran stunts at a bottom-five rate while using a below-average rate of man coverages and blitzes.” However, Robinson has had solid outings with Pees’ defenders in the past. Here’s a breakdown:

November 15, 2015: Facing a Pees-led defense during a time he was with the Baltimore Ravens, Robinson — then with the Jacksonville Jaguars — was targeted 11 times, but wound up catching five passes for 51 yards and scored a touchdown in the 22-20 victory.

September 25, 2016: Robinson was held to 57 yards receiving…but caught seven passes and scored twice while with the Jags. Pees and the Ravens, though, won that contest 19-17.

Signs are pointing to Robinson improving his numbers. But as his interactions inside the locker room suggests, he’s more interested in seeing the team improve and, as he told Heavy, “score some points.”