Rams Tried Dealing Allen Robinson Before Monday Trade Request: Insider

The Allen Robinson experiment with the Los Angeles Rams is officially heading to its closure, with the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting on the morning of Monday, March 6 that the prized 2022 free agent signing was given permission to be traded.

Such a move, Pelissero adds through his sources, involves the Rams being “willing to pay a portion of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal” from his three-year, $46.5 million contract he signed in March 2022. However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Rams tried moving on from “A-Rob” even earlier.

“The Rams shopped Allen Robinson around the trade deadline last time and again over the last few weeks,” Rapoport shared Monday. “The salary makes it very challenging, but it’s clear both sides would like a fresh start. A cautionary tale heading into free agency.”

Robinson’s L.A. Chapter Saw Immediate Struggles: A Timeline

Robinson becomes the latest name to become a part of the roster “remodel” plan general manager Les Snead mentioned following the Rams’ 5-12 season. He’s set to join fellow top 2022 free agent addition Bobby Wagner as Rams leaving the team after just one season in L.A.

However, Robinson’s start inside the “Rams House” was a struggle from the start in order:

July 2022: “A-Rob” manages to wow spectators at UC Irvine by making the contested catches that turned him into a past Pro Bowler and 100-catch, 1,000-yard wideout for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. However, it was backup John Wolford seen feeding him the football during team drills, as starter Matthew Stafford was dealing with elbow tendinitis in his throwing arm. This slowed the potential chemistry between Stafford and Robinson.

September 8: After the Super Bowl 56 banner was raised, the Buffalo Bills ended up looking like the early SB favorite in their 31-10 smacking of the champs at SoFi Stadium. Again, the potential cohesion between Stafford and Robinson, plus “A-Rob’s” involvement in the offense, became a struggle with Robinson targeted just twice and ending with one catch for 12 yards.

Late September to early October: Then came this three-week stretch from September 25 to October 9 — Robinson settling between 2-3 catches while being targeted 5-6 times. And his yardage in order was 23, 7 and 12.

November 27: Robinson is ruled inactive due to a foot fracture for the Kansas City Chiefs game…and never sets foot on the field for the rest of the 2022 season. He ends the season producing five games of hauling in four or five receptions. And in the end, his reception and yardage totals are lesser than his 2021 production with the Bears.

Potential Trade Partners for Robinson

Robinson returns to being one of the top names on the WR market this free agency period. And despite his low numbers the last two seasons, there’ll be WR needy teams seeking for his services. Plus as “A-Rob” nears 30, he’s likely to settle for teams built to be a contender now. Here are five potential suitors:

New England: If Mac Jones is the guy, it’s time to surround him with a big name WR set to be available via trade. The Patriots flopped with N’Keal Harry and Kendrick Bourne could be moved as well.

Detroit: The Rams connection could work here with former Rams scout turned Lions general manager Brad Holmes involved. Such a move pairs Robinson with rising star Amon-Ra St. Brown, who delivered his first 100-catch season in 2022.

Philadelphia: Should Philly try again? The Eagles were in the running to land Robinson before Sean McVay and Snead halted that. Now, the NFC champs have $5.6 million in cap space to work with per Over the Cap but have most of their starters — including Fletcher Cox and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — hitting free agency.

Washington: Terry McLaurin could use some help even after a 1,000-yard campaign. Sure, new QB Sam Howell has the jury out on him. However, here’s another strong sell here — Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator.

Carolina: The Panthers are positioning themselves at being an early contender for the NFC South title with their coaching moves. Next up is figuring out if it’s a veteran (Derek Carr has been mentioned as a possibility) or rookie (Anthony Richardson is one trending name) handling the QB reins. But pairing Robinson with multiple 1,000-yard receiver D.J. Moore could give Carolina some Steve Smith-Muhsin Muhammad vibes.