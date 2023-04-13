Allen Robinson Predicted to Bounce Back in 2023 in System he Knows

One look at Allen Robinson and his 2022 totals with the Los Angeles Rams, it translates to disastrous.

One peek at his projected 2023 numbers revealed on Tuesday, April 11, it predicts an upward climb out of the ’22 campaign and building himself back in a system he knows: The current one he’s in.

That’s right, the $46.5 million signing who’s been the subject of trade rumblings is being picked to have his bounce back campaign with the Rams by ESPN’s Mike Clay. Robinson has had his name attached in trade rumblings during the 2023 offseason with he and his camp requesting to be moved. The next chance for the Rams and Robinson to capitalize on a possible move is the NFL Draft, now two weeks away.

Clay and ESPN, however, are thinking different.

Robinson to Break Out of 30-Catch Campaigns, Clay & ESPN Predict

Robinson caught just 33 passes for 339 yards and scored three times after signing his $46.5 million deal with the Rams — with his reception and yardage total fewer than his 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.

But here’s what Clay and ESPN predict for him: 91 targets, 58 receptions, 620 receiving yards and five touchdowns in L.A.

That means “A-Rob” will be thrown at 39 more times that last season in a newly developed chemistry with Matthew Stafford. It’ll also mean his first 50-catch campaign since the 2018 season (though he caught 98 and 102 receptions in 2019 and 2020). Finally, this prediction gives Robinson more touchdowns than what he had combined in his final season with the Bears and first season with the Rams.

Clay and ESPN additionally predict that Robinson will be the second-leading receiver in this offense that now features Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator and Sean McVay back at the helm.

Fate of ‘A-Rob’ Still Nebulous

So ESPN and Clay are predicting redemption in L.A. for Robinson.

However, “A-Rob” still faces a nebulous future in the City of Angels.

Already, the Rams saw their prized defensive signing of 2022 Bobby Wagner walk away in free agency and eventually trekked back to the Seattle Seahawks. That move not only allowed Wagner to walk away from his five-year, $50 million deal, but also helped free up cap space on the Rams’ side. Per Over the Cap, the Rams now sit at $10,629,513 in salary cap room.

Could Robinson still be next? There’s been no reports of a trade suitor for “A-Rob.” But the next team that does make a deal for him are likely facing taking on his hefty salary — which involves having a base salary of $10 million per Spotrac. A deal prior to June 1 would mean the Rams would incur $11.2 million in dead money but also save $6.85 in cap space per OTC.

That base salary Robinson has, though, is guaranteed, which gives both the receiver and the Rams a chance to work with each other for a second year. Already, McVay has expressed thoughts on what to do with Robinson if he remains in L.A.

“I’m going to pour everything I have in you as a player, try to help you reach your highest potential, make sure that it’s an enjoyable experience where you love coming into work,” McVay told reporters during the late March NFL Owner’s Meeting in Arizona.

But again, the thought of a trade remains.

“If he is here, be excited about it,” McVay said to reporters. “And if he’s not, then you wish him best in his next stop. And so that’s kind of where we’re at. If that’s where the situation remains, where he’s a Ram and we start that offseason program on April 17, I’m looking forward to going to work with him.”

And if the Rams do work with him, there’s the projection Robinson’s numbers won’t look anything like his first Rams totals.