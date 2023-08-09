Ex-Rams Star Andrew Whitworth Reacts to 2023 Team’s Level of Energy

Does Andrew Whitworth like what he’s seen in what’s being built up as a redemption season for the Los Angeles Rams?

“Big Whit” is now two years removed from winning the Super Bowl with the franchise and became a pillar of their offensive line. But as an analyst with Amazon Prime, Whitworth witnessed his former team stumble to a 5-12 campaign as the injuries mounted.

Whitworth has gotten a chance to check out the 2023 Rams in his down time and detailed the energy he’s seen with NFL Network personality Rich Eisen on Tuesday, August 8.

Whitworth Notices ‘Loud’ Atmosphere

Whitworth compared the Rams’ practice atmosphere as an energy one would see from a high school football team — but Whitworth meant that in a good way.

“At times it’s fun because going to their first couple of practices, it sounds like a high school practice, like how loud they are,” Whitworth said to Eisen. “Every time somebody makes a play, the entire DB group – all a bunch of youngsters – are jumping all over the field. You’d think they just won a game. But if they break up a pass for Cooper Kupp or they knock down a Matthew Stafford long pass down the sideline to Tutu (Atwell) or Van Jefferson, it’s like they throw a party.”

Overall, it’s a renewed energy Whitworth has noticed.

“And so there’s this infectious energy to being that young that’s also cool for a team that’s in a position where last year was bad days at work, right?” Whitworth said. “I mean, it was a tough, tough year for them. You get down on yourself, you get down on your belief. But I think to have some of that young energy is a positive for them right now.”

How much should #RamsHouse be concerned about Cooper Kupp's injury? Will Matthew Stafford return to form? Can they overcome the youth movement?@AndrewWhitworth gave us a full report from his time at Rams Camp:#NFL #NFLPreseason @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/LtAjboGNCS — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 8, 2023

It’s obviously a much different looking roster compared to the one Whitworth was on in 2021 — which was veteran heavy featuring names like Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Eric Weddle, Odell Beckham, Robert Woods and Sony Michel. Now, the Rams are anticipated to play a lot more second-year players and members of their 2023 NFL Draft class.

But for Whitworth to take a liking to the attitude of the Rams signifies that he likes what he’s seen from this year’s group — and that’s a good thing for a team trying to shed the pain of 2022.

Unofficial Depth Chart Points to Multiple Rookie Starters. Who Are They?

While not completely official, every NFL team including the Rams updated their depth charts ahead of the upcoming season.

And in scrutinizing the 2023 lineup, early signs indicate not one, but three members of the rookie class will start. They are:

Steve Avila: The Rams’ first draft pick in the second round is projected to man left guard. He’s the only offensive rookie listed as first in the two-deep.

Kobie Turner: The Wake Forest interior defensive lineman has an “or” next to his name along with 2021 draft pick Bobby Brown III — indicating it’s down to him and the Texas A&M Aggie for the No. 1 nose tackle role.

Byron Young: One of the first three draft picks the Rams made, Young is anticipated to start at one of the edge rusher spots opposite of Michael Hoecht.