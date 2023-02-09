Andrew Whitworth Reveals the Super Bowl Team Closest to Rams’ Plan

Andrew Whitworth knows it when a team goes with an “all in” philosophy — also known as the blueprint that propelled the Los Angeles Rams to last year’s Super Bowl win with him a vital part of it.

“Big Whit” was among a significant number of additions along with Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Sony Michel who came to the “Rams House” as a free agent signing or trade to eventually win it all. So between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, which one had a plan that closely resembles the Rams’ philosophy?

The team Whitworth chose as the closest to his Rams, unveiled in his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, February 7, was the NFC representative. Whitworth, though, believes the big difference between the Rams and 2022 Eagles was that Philly “has really maximized” their own “all in” mantra.

“I think the tough part for the Rams when people look at it to this year is that you have people retire, you have people move on. In Philly, you have a scenario where there is some free agents and some guys that are leaving, but they still have a lot of draft capital, they still have a lot of great players on their roster that are gonna be there for years to come,” Whitworth explained. “It’s a little bit different than what we did. I think the Rams started the trend, but Philly has really maximized it.”

Are the Eagles Set up to Dominate After the Big Game?

It took just two seasons for head coach Nick Sirianni to get the Eagles to the big game. But does Whitworth believe that the Eagles are set up to make runs after this Super Bowl?

“You look at the draft capital that they have and being in the Super Bowl and the young talent they have, they could be really good for years to come,” Whitworth said. “I think that’s definitely different than really the Rams’ model because right now, they’re in a tough situation salary cap-wise.”

According to Over The Cap, the Eagles are set to have $4,361,666 in cap space for 2023. However, their 2024 cap space is set for $47,534,718.

The Eagles do have 20 players set to enter free agency by March 15. Among them are members of their last Super Bowl run Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

But their Rams-like approach in 2022 landed veteran Pro Bowlers James Bradberry, Linval Joseph and former Ram Ndamukong Suh, while also orchestrating the blockbuster draft day trade to land 1,000-yard wideout A.J. Brown and signing Haason Reddick to a three-year deal from the Carolina Panthers. Only Brown and Reddick are the non-unrestricted free agent of the group. All the more reason why the NFC representative comes off as this year’s Rams.

Can Rams Rebound According to ‘Big Whit?’

Meanwhile, Whitworth witnessed his former teammates and coaches struggle in the season after capturing the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the Rams fell to 5-12.

McAfee asked the burning question: Is Whitworth’s former team in trouble?

“They’re in a tough situation,” Whitworth replied. “You’re gonna have to figure out a way to not only manipulate the cap some, but you don’t have a lot of draft capital, you don’t have a lot of things to build on this year and say ‘All right, we’re gonna have a rebound.’ It’s gonna be built on, man, just hoping guys come back healthier and we can play better.”