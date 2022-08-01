Andrew Whitworth Reveals Who he Can’t Wait to Watch on the Rams

This time, Andrew Whitworth can be a fan.

The towering 6-foot-7, 331-pounder first had this epiphany on July 24 when the Los Angeles Rams opened training camp:

Hmmm…. keep having that feeling like I’m supposed to be somewhere… 🤔 Hello Twitter World! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) July 25, 2022

Since, he’s made his trips to Rams training camp — taking in the atmosphere at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field as a spectator and also as a future studio analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football NFL coverage. Whitworth may no longer be blocking for Matthew Stafford or creating running lanes for Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and the Rams backfield. He’s also no longer building cohesion along the trenches like in years past.

But, again, he can be a fan — and he revealed who he can’t wait to watch this fall inside the “Rams House,” who’s someone who never got the chance to play with “Big Whit.”

Whitworth Impressed With Learning Process of Rams’ Newcomer

The player Whitworth is excited for is a newcomer to the Rams, plus someone who is trying to fill an important position on the Ram offense.

But this player isn’t taking over Whitworth’s spot. He’s manning right guard in place of the departed Austin Corbett: Logan Bruss.

Whitworth, though, spoke exuberantly about Bruss on Twitter, including sharing what some of his strengths are.

“Can’t wait to watch Logan Bruss journey! He’s eager to learn, processes the info, and puts it in action!” Whitworth posted. “That’s a great place to start! Every player has their own development timeline. Just has to take it one day at a time! Keep chasing!”

Whitworth was also spotted giving out pointers to the third round selection out of Wisconsin during his camp appearance on July 29 — telling the rookie what to do with his hands and feet and helping critiquing the work of Bruss.

Rams OL Also Gained Nuggets From ‘Big Whit’ by Visiting his House for Workouts

Bruss isn’t the only one who absorbed knowledge from the All-Pro left tackle and the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Whitworth.

Joe Noteboom is being projected to man his vacated left tackle spot — giving him the task of protecting Stafford’s back this fall. Noteboom has started in 17 games in his career, but managed two starts last season for the Super Bowl 56 champions.

Yet, the fifth-year tackle found a way to prepare for Whitworth’s old role by going this route: Heading to Whitworth’s house and working out at “The Dojo,” which is a weight room Whitworth created in his home.

“In the offseason, I was working out at his house every day — so I saw him quite a bit,” Noteboom said following the Rams’ July 30 camp practice. “So [I see him] quite a bit four to five times a week. And that’s great because he still cares about us and us doing well and he’s always open to any questions, so it’s still really great to have him around.”

Whitworth has a garage that became its own weight room and a trainer named Ryan Sorenson who works out the Ram players. Whitworth is also there training with them.

“Just seeing Whitworth in there too even in retirement, it pushes me to work harder,” Noteboom said.

But where is Noteboom’s comfort level in taking over an important spot on the Rams’ roster and replacing a beloved member of the Rams?

“I feel really comfortable,” Noteboom said. “Being here for four years, I know the plays. I know what they want. I know the system and last year, I got the chance to sit behind ‘Whit’ and Rob [Havenstein] and just watch what they do. Just being here, the familiarity, getting all the practice work from last year, it’s been an easy transition. I feel comfortable, still got to get a lot better but feeling good right now.”