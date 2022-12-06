Rams Officially Make Decision Involving Ex-$32 Million QB: Report

The Los Angeles Rams have made their decision on whether or not to add to the quarterback room given their injury pileup.

And they will give a former first rounder once on a $32 million his latest chance.

Rams Luring in Mayfield

First reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, December 6.

The #Rams have claimed QB Baker Mayfield, per and @TomPelissero. Added depth with Matthew Stafford on IR, Mayfield has a chance for a fresh start under Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/iUuBCsgKOF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2022

And per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the move to lure in the Ex-2018 first overall pick means the Rams will inherit the remaining $1.35 million left on Mayfield’s contract.

And furthermore, Mayfield could be elevated for the Rams’ upcoming Thursday Night Football contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Rams Had ‘Internal Dialogue’ With Mayfield All Along

As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Rams were tabbed in the top five among teams in the waiver wire for Mayfield’s services.

But turns out per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler that the Rams were considered the favorite for Mayfield all along despite not being first in line of the waiver wire.

What I've gathered after asking around… *#Rams ‘definitely’ having internal dialogue about adding Baker Mayfield

*People around league would be surprised if Texans, Bears, Broncos – ahead of L.A. in waiver order — claim him

*Mayfield would be 'ready to roll' with this result — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 6, 2022

Mayfield comes over as the newest quarterback option for head coach Sean McVay with Matthew Stafford dealing with spinal cord contusion and current QB1 John Wolford dealing with his own neck soreness. Bryce Perkins was left as the lone healthiest QB option. The Rams also lured in local product Case Cookus (from Thousand Oaks) to the practice squad during late November.

But now, the former Cleveland Brown and Carolina Panther Mayfield gives the Rams three options in the QB room.

👨‍🍳👨‍🍳👨‍🍳 We have claimed and been awarded QB Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/9rOjtcGHyJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 6, 2022

This story will be updated.