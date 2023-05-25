Ex-Rams QB Baker Mayfield Sends Fiery Message to Oddsmakers

Baker Mayfield came to the Los Angeles Rams reigniting his confidence — especially after two abrupt falling outs with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

It’s clear he’s carried his renewed energy from his time at the “Rams House” over to his new stomping grounds Tampa Bay, as he fired off a new message to people writing off the Buccaneers as the NFC South champions.

“I don’t really care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on it because it’s May. We haven’t played a real snap of football. There’s a long way to go before that. It’s just the time of year where everybody’s pretty bored and they don’t really have much to talk about. It makes it fun,” Mayfield said to Tampa reporters on Tuesday, May 23. “This is a great group. It seems like a no B.S. squad that’s all about winning.”

Mayfield Already Liking Who He’s Throwing to?

While brief, Mayfield managed to build a rapport with Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee as his receiving options and, in the process, improved his completion percentage in the Rams’ offense.

Now, he’s surrounded with Pro Bowl talent in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“Obviously, we’ve got two great veterans,” Mayfield said in his press conference. “We’ve got a ton of speed, a lot of young speed. I’m just trying to get these guys to find their roles and find their place in this system. We talk about the speed that we have — our tight ends can roll, as well. We’re excited about what we can be with all of the weapons that we have.”

Mayfield helped zero in on the longtime veteran Evans — with Mayfield thinking people can disregard the receiver’s speed.

“He’s obviously a taller receiver and a longer guy, but he can still move,” Mayfield said. “His speed will catch you off guard. He is a special player and has been for a long time, so I am excited to get to play with him.”

Stafford Addresses QB Room in L.A.

Meanwhile in Thousand Oaks, how do things look in the QB room through the eyes of QB1?

Matthew Stafford isn’t around fellow first round pick Mayfield this time, nor is he around his backup for two seasons John Wolford as he also joined Mayfield in Tampa. Stafford now has rookies Stetson Bennett, Dresser Winn and Brett Rypien — formerly of the Denver Broncos — as the newcomers in the room.

Stafford, though, has taken a liking to the work ethic he’s seen from the 2023 Rams QBs.

“It’s been great. I think all three of those guys have come in and done a nice job just being themselves,” Stafford told the L.A. media Tuesday following their second OTAs practice. “Obviously, the two young guys are learning what it’s like to be in an NFL locker room. Out there on the practice field I think they’re doing a great job holding their own and just going out there and learning and executing. And ‘Rip’ (Rypien) has done a nice job of stepping in and taking some of those reps and throw it great.”