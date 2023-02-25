Bobby Wagner Responds to Ex-Teammate Attempting to Recruit Him

Let the recruitment of former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner commence.

Already, one former teammate of Wagner’s has stepped in with his own recruiting pitch made public on Friday, February 25 — involving Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The three-time Pro Bowl safety took to Twitter to send out this message to the 12th man: We want him back.

“12’s let’s tag @Bwagz and let him know WE want him back,” Diggs tweeted.

12’s let’s tag @Bwagz and let him know WE want him back‼️ — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 25, 2023

It certainly got Wagner’s attention, as the eight-time Pro Bowler responded with this:

👀 — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) February 25, 2023

It’s obviously a succinct response from Wagner. However, the eyeballs emoji is often the indicator that someone is considering a return. Or it’s simply a tease for everyone.

Diggs and Wagner were teammates from the middle of 2019 to 2021. Diggs came over to the Pacific Northwest in an October 23, 2019 trade via the Detroit Lions. Diggs went on to play in his first two Pro Bowls alongside Wagner before the inside linebacker signed with the Rams in March 2022.

Fans Join in Making Their Pitch to Wagner

Diggs has allies in the recruitment of Wagner.

Fans representing the Seahawks’ fan base also delivered their sales pitch to the beloved perennial All-Pro, who helped deliver the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in the 2013 season.

“I echo the sentiments herein, this city and its fanbase would LOVE to see you back in a hawks uniform as your absence was felt last year. We missed the leadership, football IQ and tackling acumen,” one fan said to Wagner online. He added: “Man imagine this D with a healthy Jamal [Adams], Diggs and bwagz!”

Another fan described as a season ticket holder for the ‘Hawks admitted she sobbed when Wagner left Seattle.

“I have been a Seahawks fan since birth, a season ticket holder since I was five years. I have never cried when a player left. You, I sobbed. Wherever you land, I will always be your fan. Do what is best for you and know us 12s will welcome you home with open arms,” she said.

One more fan pleaded his case for Wagner to be lured back to Seattle.

“That move they pulled on you last year…that happens in relationships. Us 12s didn’t like it either, we’re with you. Beautiful thing is they can be mended. Time to come home,” the fan said.

Super Bowl Linebacker New Name Linked as Rams Possibility

Meanwhile inside the “Rams House,” the thoughts of who can replace Wagner has launched.

While there are names like Super Bowl 55 winner Lavonte David, NFC champ from the Philadelphia Eagles T.J. Edwards and past Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman were mentioned, Rams Wire on USA Today also listed their possibilities on Friday, February 24 including one more Super Bowl LB…but a teammate of Edwards in Kyzir White.

“White played all 17 games and made eight starts for the Eagles this past season, finishing with 110 tackles and 1.5 sacks. White has more range than Perryman, so he’s a bit better in coverage. But he’s also plenty capable against the run, finishing with run defense grades of at least 63.0 in each of the last two years, per PFF,” DaSilva wrote.