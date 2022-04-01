Bobby Wagner Sends First Message as Member of the Rams

Bobby Wagner has left the place he’s called home during his illustrious NFL career for his home region of Los Angeles.

In capping off an unpredictable and memorable March NFL free agency period in recent memory, Wagner became the latest marquee free agent signing by going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Los Angeles Rams.

And it didn’t take long for the Rams’ newest $50 million inside linebacker to send out his first message — one going straight to his previous employer and the other to his newest job.

Wagner’s Message

The 32-year-old took to his personal Instagram account to break his silence on going from beloved Seahawk to joining a fierce rival of Seattle — plus a team Wagner has had his long share of field battles with.

Did “Bobby Wagz” show any discontent for the ‘Hawks following his stunning release from the franchise? His first statement was directed to the place where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons at…giving thanks to them.

“I want to start off by saying THANK YOU to Seattle for embracing this Cali kid, with a dream of playing in the NFL,” Wagner’s first sentence caption read. “Though it didn’t end in a positive way, I want to be clear, my love for Seattle will never change. Seattle is truly a place I call home and the love I’ve felt throughout the city is a feeling I will always remember.”

Wagner helped deliver the franchise’s first Super Bowl win during his second season in the league while teaming alongside the “Legion of Boom” secondary. He also won a ring alongside another second-year player who was part of Seattle’s 2012 draft class: Russell Wilson. After winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Wagner would go on and put together consecutive Pro Bowl appearances for the rest of his Seattle stay from 2014 to 2021.

But then came his next statement — directed toward what’s next for him.

“I’m excited for this new chapter. I’m excited to be able to come back where it all started and join the L.A. Rams! This is going to be fun for a lot of reasons,” Wagner said.

Bobby Wagner thanks #Seattle, while expressing excitement for next chapter with the #Rams (via IG) pic.twitter.com/soVCTOgOQV — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) April 1, 2022

Beat Writer Explains Significant Reasoning Behind Rams Adding Wagner

The aggressive move to lure in the eight-time Pro Bowler isn’t just for star power purposes on the Rams (though the franchise continues to find a way to attract past Pro Bowlers).

It’s also not just considered a move to fill a needed spot at inside linebacker for the Super Bowl 56 champs.

Per Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, the decision to bring in Wagner also brings this significant reason for L.A.: To prevent themselves from getting bullied inside. Here’s what Klein wrote on Friday, April 1:

“As an inside linebacker, Wagner will not have the pass-rushing presence that Miller provided the Rams. Few NFL players, however, are as universally respected as the ultra-tough Wagner. Remember how the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers ran right at — and sometimes through — the Rams?” Klein asked. “That’s probably not happening with Wagner manning the middle.”

There’s also this: Wagner joining two other All-Pros in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.