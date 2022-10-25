Ex-Top 5 Pick & Pro Bowler Labeled a Trade Idea for the Rams

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams aren’t set to meet until Christmas Day of the 2022 season.

But there’s the belief both teams should meet up beforehand…to discuss a potential swap with the league’s trade deadline set for Tuesday, November 1.

One year ago, the Rams hit up the Broncos to make a deal for Von Miller during the season — resulting in the Super Bowl 56 run. Now, one more high draft pick and prized defender from Denver has been labeled a new trade idea for the Rams…who once again find themselves needing extra pass rush help.

And this time, it’s the man once drafted to form a fierce pass rush collaboration with Miller who’s the subject of his own trade rumblings: Bradley Chubb.

Chubb Move ‘Makes Too Much Sense’

Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger on Tuesday, October 25 helped propose this idea for the Broncos and Rams: Sending the former No. 5 overall pick and 2020 Pro Bowler to the Rams in exchange for draft picks.

The picks the Rams can relinquish are a 2023 third rounder, a 2023 sixth round selection and a fourth rounder from the 2024 draft, Spielberger proposed.

“Chubb is playing the 2022 season on a $12.716 million fifth-year option after dealing with injuries throughout the course of his rookie contract, but he has been very solid in his contract year,” Spielberger writes. “The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft sports an 81.8 overall grade, and his 23 quarterback pressures is a top-20 mark among edge defenders. However, selling high and moving him now makes way too much sense given Denver’s 2-5 record and depth on the edge.”

Such a move would likely force the Rams to pull a similar front office move they made just to clear space to lure for Miller.

“Just like last season when the Los Angeles Rams traded for Denver Broncos edge defender Von Miller at the deadline, they’d need Denver to convert some of Chubb’s remaining 2022 salary to facilitate a move,” Spielberger wrote. “Chubb is owed about $7 million for the remainder of the season.”

Chubb is still on a four-year, $27,271,241 deal with the Broncos. But as mentioned earlier, Chubb is playing his final season of this deal and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023. His base salary sits at $12,716,000 for 2022 according to Spotrac.

How Chubb Could Fit Inside the ‘Rams House’ & Why He Would Benefit Next to Aaron Donald

Chubb currently has 5.5 sacks through seven games for Denver.

That’s surprisingly more that what every Rams defender has so far this season — including Aaron Donald at four sacks and both Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey behind “A.D” with two apiece. All the more reason why there’s the belief that edge rush help is needed.

“Rams edge defenders are currently a distant dead last in pass-rush win rate (13.2%) and pressure rate (7.1%). Playing alongside Aaron Donald also presents a great opportunity for Chubb to boost his stock before hitting the free agent market,” Spielberger wrote.

Already, the Rams experimented with former first rounder Takkarist McKinley to provide a pass rushing jolt. McKinley, however, only lasted four games before being released from L.A. on October 18.

A move to add the towering 6-foot-4, 275-pounder can give the Rams a pass rush artist who has his own arsenal of hand moves.

Bradley Chubb doesn’t win with the cross chop/club cleanly, but the rip allows him to corner & get to Geno Smith for the sack! #passrush #denvssea #broncoscountry pic.twitter.com/rZmUB1pi6a — Coach Aaron Day (@dlinevids1) September 13, 2022

Chubb has also proven to be a mismatch when tight ends and a running back are assigned to block him.

Bradley Chubb is playing with a chip on his shoulder this season. 2nd in the NFL right now in sacks (5.5) and .5 away from Nick Bosa’s league leading. Colts try to block him with a TE and RB, didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/gNcPgNrSxo — DB Film Study (@DBFilmStudy) October 9, 2022

And as seen in the past, former top five draft picks have excelled opposite of Donald. Dante Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, delivered his first double digit sack season of 11.5 as the opposite rusher to Donald, which was in 2019. Miller, who went No. 2 overall in 2011, claimed eight sacks including postseason opposite of Donald.

We’ve already seen Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers listed as a possible option for the “Rams House.” Chubb looks like another prime fit if a second consecutive trade move between the Broncos and Rams gets made.