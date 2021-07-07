The Athletic Reveals Who From the Rams Will Surprise People

Annually before the NFL season, various media outlets handpick or nominate who could be that one guy who comes out of nowhere and surprisingly emerges for the upcoming season, including who could stun and take a big leap forward for the Los Angeles Rams.
Sebastian Joseph-Day has earned the 2021 breakout candidate label from The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the announcement unveiled on July 6.
Offseason Work a Big Reason Behind Selection
Rodrigue, who has covered the Rams since May 2020, wrote this about Joseph-Day earning that breakout player label on the Rams roster:
“It might be a bit unfair to recognize a player who started regularly last year as a “breakout” candidate, but defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day certainly has earned the interest. He’s one of the team’s best run-defenders and spent the offseason working on his pass rushing arsenal. We know Aaron Donald always will occupy the most attention from offensive linemen, so there may be an opportunity for Joseph-Day to pad his sack numbers and future paycheck.”
In his three seasons with the Rams, Joseph-Day has not been one who is known for coming after the passer. Career wise, he’s only had three sacks in three seasons. Joseph-Day, or “Bash,” has carved his resume as a lane filler against the run who additionally takes on extra blockers to free up his fellow linemen like Donald.
Another example of his run-stuffing side is seen here in a 2019 clip against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he bulls over the center to execute the run stop.
He’s worked his way from sixth round selection who had to battle back from an injured hand that dropped his draft stock to a valuable presence at nose tackle for the league’s best defense in 2020.
‘Bash’ Himself Has Worked on Pass Rushing Moves
Perhaps two big reasons behind the breakout nomination for “Bash” are revealing to reporters on June 1 that he’s been honing in on his pass rushing skills and viral clips of him that surfaced in May on refining his technique.
Here’s one clip from May 13 that shows Joseph-Day working on his get-off and hand placement while working with defensive line trainer Eddy McGilvra.
And another where “Bash” goes for the hand extension and rips underneath the grip.
Joseph-Day has been a part of other lists before heading into the 2021 season. The NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund on June 2 placed the Ram in her “Most Underappreciated List”, mentioning Joseph-Day’s ability to limit rushing yards on plays going his side.
Pro Football Focus put the Rams as having the league’s seventh-best overall roster on July 1. Not only is Joseph-Day listed as a projected starter, but he’s one of five Ram defenders who were given a PFF grade of 75 or higher, with Joseph-Day earning a 76.8 player grade.
The 26-year-old Joseph-Day took some big leaps forward stat wise last season: Improving his tackle numbers and pass deflections. He’s heading toward a crucial 2021 campaign anyway, more so from a contract standpoint. Per spotrac, Joseph-Day is in the final year of his four-year deal he signed in 2018 and is listed as a unrestricted free agent for 2022. A breakout season, especially on the pass-rushing front, will likely command a higher salary and Ram fans demanding the team flashes the big bucks to keep him on board.
Joseph-Day has proven to be valuable along the Ram trenches. But if he breakouts, it’s because his newly enhanced pass rushing arsenal came into play on Sundays.