The Athletic Reveals Who From the Rams Will Surprise People

Annually before the NFL season, various media outlets handpick or nominate who could be that one guy who comes out of nowhere and surprisingly emerges for the upcoming season, including who could stun and take a big leap forward for the Los Angeles Rams.

Sebastian Joseph-Day has earned the 2021 breakout candidate label from The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the announcement unveiled on July 6.

A breakout player here or there can be the difference between a successful season and a disappointment. Here’s one candidate from each team to keep an eye on ⤵️ https://t.co/DOoAo3ZNqH — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) July 6, 2021

Offseason Work a Big Reason Behind Selection

Rodrigue, who has covered the Rams since May 2020, wrote this about Joseph-Day earning that breakout player label on the Rams roster:

“It might be a bit unfair to recognize a player who started regularly last year as a “breakout” candidate, but defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day certainly has earned the interest. He’s one of the team’s best run-defenders and spent the offseason working on his pass rushing arsenal. We know Aaron Donald always will occupy the most attention from offensive linemen, so there may be an opportunity for Joseph-Day to pad his sack numbers and future paycheck.”

In his three seasons with the Rams, Joseph-Day has not been one who is known for coming after the passer. Career wise, he’s only had three sacks in three seasons. Joseph-Day, or “Bash,” has carved his resume as a lane filler against the run who additionally takes on extra blockers to free up his fellow linemen like Donald.





Play



"He Hit Him With the Circle Button" Sebastian Joseph-Day Mic'd Up vs. Eagles | Los Angeles Rams Get in the trenches with Sebastian Joseph-Day as he was mic'd up for the Week 2 contest between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams… 2020-09-23T22:56:59Z

Another example of his run-stuffing side is seen here in a 2019 clip against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he bulls over the center to execute the run stop.

Sebastian Joseph-Day gets overtaken, but plugs the gap with the blocker's body & shows patience as he works laterally. Once the RB cuts, he's there to make the play! #StopTheRun #LARams pic.twitter.com/EPjgeq4MBu — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 3, 2019

He’s worked his way from sixth round selection who had to battle back from an injured hand that dropped his draft stock to a valuable presence at nose tackle for the league’s best defense in 2020.





Play



Rams Sebastian Joseph-Day On Going From 6th-Rd Pick To Starter Next To Aaron Donald | 4th & Forever Rams Defensive Tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day opens up about his journey from a 6th Round Pick in 2018 to a stud starter on one of the NFLs best defenses alongside the leagues best defensive player. Watch the full episode on the 4th And Forever YouTube Channel: bit.ly/30iZqSZ #SHOSports #4thAndForever #SebastianJoseph-Day Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube… 2020-12-31T23:00:33Z

‘Bash’ Himself Has Worked on Pass Rushing Moves

Perhaps two big reasons behind the breakout nomination for “Bash” are revealing to reporters on June 1 that he’s been honing in on his pass rushing skills and viral clips of him that surfaced in May on refining his technique.





Play



Sebastian Joseph-Day Talks Pass-Rush Technique And Thoughts On DC Raheem Morris Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day discusses his approach to developing his pass-rush technique this offseason, working with Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, and what he's seen from A'Shawn Robinson during OTAs so far. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the… 2021-06-02T00:22:32Z

Here’s one clip from May 13 that shows Joseph-Day working on his get-off and hand placement while working with defensive line trainer Eddy McGilvra.

And another where “Bash” goes for the hand extension and rips underneath the grip.

Joseph-Day has been a part of other lists before heading into the 2021 season. The NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund on June 2 placed the Ram in her “Most Underappreciated List”, mentioning Joseph-Day’s ability to limit rushing yards on plays going his side.

Pro Football Focus put the Rams as having the league’s seventh-best overall roster on July 1. Not only is Joseph-Day listed as a projected starter, but he’s one of five Ram defenders who were given a PFF grade of 75 or higher, with Joseph-Day earning a 76.8 player grade.

The 26-year-old Joseph-Day took some big leaps forward stat wise last season: Improving his tackle numbers and pass deflections. He’s heading toward a crucial 2021 campaign anyway, more so from a contract standpoint. Per spotrac, Joseph-Day is in the final year of his four-year deal he signed in 2018 and is listed as a unrestricted free agent for 2022. A breakout season, especially on the pass-rushing front, will likely command a higher salary and Ram fans demanding the team flashes the big bucks to keep him on board.

Joseph-Day has proven to be valuable along the Ram trenches. But if he breakouts, it’s because his newly enhanced pass rushing arsenal came into play on Sundays.