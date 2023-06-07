Ex-Rams Offensive Starter Had Tryout With NFC Contender: Report

While the Los Angeles Rams witnessed two of their free agent quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and John Wolford land together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryce Perkins remains without an NFL home.

However, he managed to tryout for one aspiring NFC contender.

Per Dallas Cowboys team reporter Patrik Walker on Monday, June 5, Perkins was among the free agents who had a workout with the NFC Divisional round qualifier from last season. Perkins, who was a brief starter for the Rams during an injury ravaged 2022 season, was among seven tryouts and two quarterbacks who worked out in front of Cowboys personnel — the other passer being Jacob Eason, who’s bounced around the league since being taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thakarius Keyes – CB 🔑 Harry = ex-1st rd 🔑 Eason = ex-4th rd 🔑 Short drive for Miller: won XFL championship with the Renegades. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) June 5, 2023

Perkins Once Dazzled Rams Fans During Preseason

Perkins gave Ram fans reason for excitement once the calendar hit August.

The former Virginia Cavalier did much more than bring a dual-threat element to the Rams. Also a flair for escaping:

BRYCE PERKINS ON 4TH DOWN! pic.twitter.com/5wqihg5oDb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 22, 2021

And he added an element normally seen in the spring time or in the summer Olympics: Hurdling.

More startling for Perkins, it was revealed in 2021 by Next Gen Stats that his speed was the second-fastest compared to the NFL’s fastest man Tyreek Hill. Perkins was timed at 21.07 miles per hour — 0.49 seconds away from Hill.

Surprise… Tyreek Hill, who recorded the fastest speed of the 2019 season (22.81 MPH), was the fastest offensive ball carrier of the final week of the 2021 preseason 💨 Worth noting, #Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins reached two of the top three fastest speeds of the week 💨 pic.twitter.com/xURFv8PhpR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 2, 2021

While Perkins became a fan favorite during the preseason, he didn’t officially make his NFL regular season debut until the November 27, 2022 road contest against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Perkins ended that contest completing 13 passes out of 23 attempts for 100 yards and threw one touchdown with two interceptions, as the Rams fell 26-10. Perkins, though, kept drives alive with his legs: earning 44 yards on nine carries and averaging 4.89 yards per carry.

That game ended up being Perkins’ final start for the Rams, as the team pivoted back to Wolford the following week before eventually handing the reins over to Mayfield.

WR Cooper Kupp Reveals Desire to Improve in Certain Area Involving QB Play

Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp has walked into a much different Rams facility with new faces in the QB room.

Sure, Matthew Stafford is back for his third campaign with the Rams. But now there’s two new backups getting used to the Thousand Oaks practice site: Rookie Stetson Bennett and free agent signing Brett Rypien.

Still, Kupp shared with the L.A. media on Tuesday that he aims to improve in one area involving he and Stafford — timing.

“Oh certainly, and we’ve already been talking about what that’s going to look like before training camp,” Kupp said in his first appearance at Rams organized team activities (OTAs). “And we certainly know there’s obviously plenty of time in training camp, but we want to maximize these next couple of months and the time we get to have together outside of OTAs as well. And we’ll make sure that we get that time and dial things up. We’re in constant communication about stuff and how things are looking, but without a doubt there’s no substitute for playing football and taking the reps.”