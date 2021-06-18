Calvin Johnson on Matthew Stafford Going to the Rams: ‘I’m Happy For Him’

One old friend of Matthew Stafford from his Detroit Lion days is glad to see his quarterback get a fresh start outside of the Motor City, and it’s a familiar face forever linked to the 13-year veteran’s career: Calvin Johnson.

“Megatron,” who caught 56 career touchdown passes from Stafford’s right arm, appeared on Woodward Sports’ “The Hook” podcast on June 17 to talk about retirement, his business moves with business partner Rob Sims and toward the end of the show, addressed his former QB’s move to California to join the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m happy for him,” Johnson said of Stafford. “He’s happy that he’s out in California. Him and his beautiful family, they’re loving their time out there. When he’s comfortable, he’s good where he’s at. You can only expect good things from him. I look forward to seeing him out there.”

Johnson dives into his thoughts on Stafford to the Rams at the 29:35 mark of video:





Play



Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims Talk Cannabis, Detroit Lions, and Matthew Stafford | The Hook Clips Former Lions and now businessmen Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims joined The Hook on Thursday to discuss the release of their new cannabis company. Maz also asked some hard hitting questions about Calvin's relationship with the Lions and their thoughts on the Matthew Stafford trade. Download Our App for Apple: apps.apple.com/us/app/wsn-live/id1553068845 Download Our App for… 2021-06-17T22:11:00Z

Johnson Didn’t Get the Chance to Have New NFL Start Elsewhere

Johnson emerged as a prominent household name in the league by collecting six Pro Bowl appearances before his early retirement in 2015. Before Stafford’s arrival to Detroit in 2009, “Megatron” caught 16 touchdown passes including 12 in 2008, which was the 0-16 season.

However, injuries and a highly-publicized fractured relationship between Johnson and the Lions ended his stellar career before he reached his 10th season in the league. Johnson was asked by “The Hook” if there’s envy over Stafford continuing his career elsewhere unlike the wide receiver.

“You know what, it sucked that they didn’t let me go but they let Matthew go. But hey, you know, it is what it is,” Johnson said.

Recently in early 2021, Johnson joined “The Huddle and Flow Podcast” with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter where he revealed that he hasn’t been on good speaking terms with his former team.

“There hasn’t really been too much communication,” Johnson told the podcast. “I mean, every time I go on any kind of anything public, you know, I get asked the question. And it’s simple. It’s like, yeah, it’s hard for me to do anything for anyone that takes anything from me, you know? I feel like after everything I did for the organization, (asking for some money back) shouldn’t have even been a thought, honestly.”

Johnson Shares Connection With Another Rams Player

Turns out Stafford isn’t the only Los Angeles Ram “Megatron” is connected with. Johnson revealed that he’s friends with one wideout on the Rams Stafford will soon throw to.

“We’ve got a friend out there in receiver Van Jefferson. He was Shawn Jefferson’s son, my receiver coach in Detroit for a long time,” Johnson said.

The older Jefferson not only played 13 years with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and had his last NFL stop in Detroit, but spent the first part of his coaching career with the Lions from 2006 to 2012. He went on to coach “Megatron” between 2007 to 2012 before taking the WR coaching job with the Tennessee Titans.

In a September 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson called Van Jefferson’s dad “the best wide receiver coach I’ve seen in the league.”