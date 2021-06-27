NFL Analyst/Radio Show Host Encourages Others to Join Cam Akers Bandwagon

There is one veteran television and radio personality who believes Cam Akers will “Schein” with the Los Angeles Rams this fall.

Adam Schein, who hosts “Schein on Sports” on Sirius XM and “Time to Schein” on the CBS Sports Network, unveiled his list of “Nine NFL Bandwagons to Hop on” in 2021 earlier in June on nfl.com. And the one L.A. Ram mentioned in his nine? The second-year running back Akers.

The former Florida State 1,000-yard rusher came in at No. 8 overall on Schein’s list, with Schein writing “I am very high on the Rams this year, believing they will represent the NFC in the L.A. Super Bowl. Akers is a huge part of that.”

Explaining why Akers will “Schein”

Schein, who is with “Mad Dog Radio” and has been with Sirius since 2004, pinpointed to Akers’ breakout evening against the New England Patriots in week 14 as to why he’s sold on Akers.

“Twenty-nine carries for 171 yards against Bill Belichick’s defense turns heads,” Schein wrote.

Akers followed pull blocks by guards and tight ends on counter runs to deliver his breakout night against the Pats.

Teamwork makes the dream work. All-22: @Andy_Benoit breaks down how the Rams blocking led to a big night for Cam Akers. pic.twitter.com/WxAqI2H0Yp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 15, 2020

But that’s not the sole reason behind Schein encouraging others to get on the Akers Train. That dominating performance against the eight-time Super Bowl champion Belichick became a prerequisite of Akers’ true potential.

“The guy was a stud in L.A.’s two playoff games, piling up 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with 51 receiving yards,” Schein reminded.

The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder wore down the Seattle Seahawks in the road upset of the reigning NFC West champions in the 2021 NFC Wildcard round. Akers proved again he can handle the 25-or-more carry workload: Taking 28 handoffs and blistering past the ‘Hawks for 131 yards and one touchdown in the 30-20 victory. At one point, Akers tallied 122 yards before halftime. He showed his cutback ability on his lone TD that day.

The Rams have 196 yards. Cam Akers has 122 😤 Rams extend their lead (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/I07rfAt114 — Overtime (@overtime) January 9, 2021

Akers also added two receptions for 45 more yards, averaging 22.5 yards a catch. He helped bail the Rams out of a 3rd-and-9 scenario in the contest.

The Rams upset Seattle 30-20 to advance in the NFC playoffs! Rookie RB Cam Akers had 176 total yards and a touchdown. 💰LAR +150 (+3) 💰over 42.5#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/NwM4hkT97z — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) January 10, 2021

Akers and the Rams season ended in Green Bay, but he managed 90 yards on 18 carries and one score, averaging five yards a carry against a stingy Packers defense that ranked ninth in total yards allowed. The Rams even trusted Akers, a former high school quarterback, to handle direct snaps at QB, including on this red zone score.

Cam Akers will not be denied! The Rams cut their deficit down to 7 after scoring a touchdown and getting the 2-point conversion. Packers lead 25-18. Follow along for live updates: https://t.co/Pt18iiPI3B… pic.twitter.com/lDh9Np5Xj9 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 16, 2021

A couple of days after the Rams were eliminated, Pro Football Focus Fantasy Football revealed Akers had the most yardage after contact in the postseason.

Most rushing yards after contact in playoffs 💥 Cam Akers – 154

💥 Alvin Kamara – 122

💥 Nick Chubb – 112 pic.twitter.com/Qa1dKOfj7y — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 19, 2021

Schein High on the Rams

Schein has already blurted out the Rams as his NFC representative in the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, their home venue with the Chargers. Schein already had what he called an "extra pumped and extra fired-up" McVay on his radio show, which helped fuel Schein's belief in the Rams.





Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay Are Going STRAIGHT To the Super Bowl | Time to Schein Recap

And McVay himself raved about what Akers can bring to the field for the 2021 season, with Schein saying “He’s clearly excited about what Akers can offer in Year No. 2.”

Overall, Akers is expected to shine bright in front of Schein and become a household name in the RB realm.

“I think the former second-round pick can become a legit top-10 running back this year for a championship-caliber team,” Schein said.