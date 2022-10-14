Sean McVay Explains Reason for Cam Akers’ Absence From Rams

There will be changes in the backfield for the Los Angeles Rams once they return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 16 — as they will be without Cam Akers.

Head coach Sean McVay provided an update on the reason why the third-year back won’t be with the team.

McVay: ‘We’re Working Through Some Things

Akers has been noticeably absent from practicing with the Rams at their Cal Lutheran site in Thousand Oaks on Thursday, October 13.

McVay elaborated with the L.A. media that Akers is dealing with a personal issue.

“We’re working through some different things with Cam,” McVay said. “He won’t be here today and he’ll be out for the game.”

McVay explained that Akers’ situation is an internal one between he and the Rams.

“We’re just working through some different stuff and want to keep that in house. That’s where we’re at with Cam,” McVay said.

Is Akers’ Future in Doubt?

Akers hasn’t recaptured the form that turned him into a high draft pick for the Rams in 2020.

Nor has he reclaimed the running and physical prowess that got him to miraculously return from his torn Achilles before 2021 training camp, but made his inspiring return in the NFC Wildcard playoffs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams’ march to the Super Bowl title.

Since then, however, the Rams have struggled to find their footing in the ground game — producing a league-worst 312 total rushing yards through the first five games of the season. Their three rushing touchdowns has also tied them for third-worst in the league.

Akers was discovered to not be the starting RB in the Week 1 contest against the Buffalo Bills and went on to be held to three carries for zero yards. His snaps steadily increased from there with three games of surpassing 11 carries — including 13 carries for 33 yards in the 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

But again, he’s been limited in the backfield. And now, the question got asked if Akers has a future with the Rams.

“We’re working through some different things right now,” McVay answered. “Like I said, and hopefully you guys understand and respect, that we can keep things internal right now.” While also acknowledging that Akers is OK.

McVay additionally mentioned how the lack of production in the backfield is not the fault of Akers.

“As it relates to the football stuff, it is certainly not all on the running backs. We’ve got to be better, starting with myself, being able to execute the fundamentals and technique and being able to get a head on a hat, being able to press the line of scrimmage — so the run game truly does take all 11. But there’s a lot of layers to it. And that’s kind of where we’re at.”

With Akers not in the lineup, Darrell Henderson once again slides into the RB1 role this time versus the Panthers. “Hendo” has 34 carries for 138 yards and one touchdown this season. The Rams are also going to use Malcolm Brown, who got re-added to the Rams on September 22 after his stint with the Miami Dolphins. McVay then confirmed that undrafted rookie out of Fresno State Ronnie Rivers will be promoted to add depth into the backfield as the third option.