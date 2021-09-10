Chad Johnson Hypes Up Rams Rookie on Twitter

Two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson has become more of a fan of NFL talent. He revealed on the morning of Friday, September 10, that he’s especially a fan of one Los Angeles Rams rookie about to make his league debut on Sunday night.

And this rookie happens to be from Johnson’s Liberty City, Florida neighborhood.

The 43-year-old Johnson responded to a fan tweet asking for “Ochocinco’s” thoughts on the Rams, to which Johnson predicted this for Rams rookie Tutu Atwell.

Wait till you see Tutu Atwell get jiggy 🙏🏾 https://t.co/mwcyuwNfWq — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 10, 2021

‘Ochocinco’ Has Endorsed Atwell Before

After the Rams took Atwell with their first pick of the 2021 draft, many were perplexed that the 5-foot-9, 155-pound Atwell was taken that high at No. 57 overall.

Some called him “a reach.” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. called him a first rounder in his March 23 NFL mock draft. The Pro Football Focus Rams Twitter account, though, called Atwell a “below average” pick.

The #Rams draft pick grades by PFF through 4 rounds: Rd 2 – WR TuTu Atwell, Below Average

Rd 3 – LB Ernest Jones, Below Average

Rd 4 – DI Bobby Brown III, Above Average

Rd 4 – CB Robert Rochell, Average

Rd 4 – TE/WR Jacob Harris, Average — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) May 1, 2021

There were countless of others on social media who degraded the Atwell selection. But then there was “Ochocinco” who endorsed the move and called a bold prediction of how Atwell will work in the “Rams House.”

Back in April, Johnson made this declaration on day two of the NFL Draft involving the Miami native and former Louisville Cardinal Atwell: Predicting that Atwell’s future NFL head coach Sean McVay will be “smiling from ear to ear” the moment he sees Atwell showcase the speed and explosiveness that got him drafted.

Listen, when McVay see Tutu Atwell manipulate defenders leverage & angles in that rookie camp he gone be smiling ear to ear, seeing it on film is one thing but live in person young boul is a sight to see. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 1, 2021

Despite his frame, Atwell was drafted largely because of his reported 4.32 40-yard dash time, giving him the ability to blow the top off of a defense. Louisville put him in positions where they could use his speed as a mismatch especially on gadget plays where he gets motioned out and then redirects to create confusion to defenders, seen in these series of plays against Florida State from October 2020.





Play



Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Is Explosive In Win Over FSU The scary thing about Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is that he does not need to touch the ball a lot to make a big impact on a game. This was proven again in the game against Florida State. Atwell had just three catches, but he went off for 129 yards and a touchdown. SUBSCRIBE:… 2020-10-25T19:23:45Z

Another example of Atwell’s dynamics? His eight catch, 114-yard, two touchdown evening in September 2020 against the university he once grew up near: The University of Miami. Atwell showcases his separation from defenders and run-after-catch ability here.





Play



Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Puts Up Another 100-YD Game Wide receiver Tutu Atwell continues to put up prolific reecving numbers for Louisville. Against Miami Atwell caught 8 balls for 114 yards and two touchdowns. SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Oqg3iE The ACC Digital Network (theACCDN) is a joint venture between Stadium, and Raycom Sports, a long-time television producer and partner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The cross-platform digital video… 2020-09-20T16:19:57Z

Why ‘Ochocinco’ is Right About Atwell



Johnson has clearly seen Atwell go to work on the field before, scrutinizing his speed and compartmentalizing his overall fit in McVay’s offense. As it is, McVay has thrived with receivers who didn’t have a tall, imposing build or even Johnson’s 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame.

Notable wideouts who thrived under McVay before but didn’t have the “prototypical” build are:

While the Rams are loaded across the board at the receiver position, all signs point to Atwell thriving under McVay and the Rams. And Atwell has a big believer in a fellow Liberty City star in “Ochocinco.”